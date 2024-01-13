Uganda to Assume Chairmanship of International Forum in 2024

Uganda is preparing to step into the international limelight as it assumes the chairmanship of a vital international forum, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) & G77+China, from 2024 to 2026. This prestigious designation sets the stage for Uganda to shape global discussions and initiatives over the next three years, potentially advancing national interests and bolstering diplomatic ties with other member nations.

Uganda Ascends to Global Leadership

The country’s ascent to this critical role began with the NAM Summit, scheduled from January 15 to 20, 2024. This gathering of global leaders, including Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, marks the largest high-level event in Uganda since the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 2007. The summit’s primary venue is the Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo, with traffic diversions expected due to heightened security measures. Citizens have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and extend courtesy to the summit delegates.

From NAM to G77+China

Following the NAM Summit, Uganda will host the G77+China conference from January 20 to 23, 2024. This subsequent event further cements Uganda’s prominent position on the global stage. The G77+China is an essential platform for developing countries, focusing on collective economic interests and enhancing their joint negotiating capacity on all major international economic issues within the United Nations system.

Steering Global South Association

President Museveni is expected to take the reins from Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, leading the Global South Association of 120 countries, the second-largest group after the United Nations. This leadership role provides Uganda with a significant opportunity to address pressing global issues, foster cooperation among member nations, and potentially influence the global financial system’s reform to better serve developing countries. However, the summit has also stirred controversy, with concerns over potential representation from diplomatically tense countries such as North Korea.

As Uganda prepares for its moment on the world stage, the hashtag #NAMSummitUg2024 and the mention of NextRadioUg indicate the event’s significance in local media and discourse. The reference to ‘X Corp.2024’ further suggests the potential involvement of corporate entities, hinting at the broad-reaching implications of this pivotal event.