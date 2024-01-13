en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Uganda to Assume Chairmanship of International Forum in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
Uganda to Assume Chairmanship of International Forum in 2024

Uganda is preparing to step into the international limelight as it assumes the chairmanship of a vital international forum, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) & G77+China, from 2024 to 2026. This prestigious designation sets the stage for Uganda to shape global discussions and initiatives over the next three years, potentially advancing national interests and bolstering diplomatic ties with other member nations.

Uganda Ascends to Global Leadership

The country’s ascent to this critical role began with the NAM Summit, scheduled from January 15 to 20, 2024. This gathering of global leaders, including Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, marks the largest high-level event in Uganda since the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 2007. The summit’s primary venue is the Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo, with traffic diversions expected due to heightened security measures. Citizens have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and extend courtesy to the summit delegates.

From NAM to G77+China

Following the NAM Summit, Uganda will host the G77+China conference from January 20 to 23, 2024. This subsequent event further cements Uganda’s prominent position on the global stage. The G77+China is an essential platform for developing countries, focusing on collective economic interests and enhancing their joint negotiating capacity on all major international economic issues within the United Nations system.

Steering Global South Association

President Museveni is expected to take the reins from Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, leading the Global South Association of 120 countries, the second-largest group after the United Nations. This leadership role provides Uganda with a significant opportunity to address pressing global issues, foster cooperation among member nations, and potentially influence the global financial system’s reform to better serve developing countries. However, the summit has also stirred controversy, with concerns over potential representation from diplomatically tense countries such as North Korea.

As Uganda prepares for its moment on the world stage, the hashtag #NAMSummitUg2024 and the mention of NextRadioUg indicate the event’s significance in local media and discourse. The reference to ‘X Corp.2024’ further suggests the potential involvement of corporate entities, hinting at the broad-reaching implications of this pivotal event.

0
Africa International Relations Uganda
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
10 seconds ago
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
In a recent address to the nation, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema expressed grave concerns about the surge in unplanned urban migration. The steady flow of citizens from rural to urban areas, he noted, is creating undue pressure on urban infrastructure and services, triggering a host of challenges. Urban Migration: An Unplanned Predicament Unplanned urban migration
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
6 mins ago
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
Zimbabwe's Advanced Level Exam Results Show Significant Improvement
6 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Advanced Level Exam Results Show Significant Improvement
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Calls for Load-Shedding Timetable Amid Persistent Power Outages
42 seconds ago
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Calls for Load-Shedding Timetable Amid Persistent Power Outages
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
2 mins ago
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
4 mins ago
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
Latest Headlines
World News
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
10 seconds
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
1 min
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
2 mins
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
2 mins
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
2 mins
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
3 mins
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
3 mins
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
4 mins
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
4 mins
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
12 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app