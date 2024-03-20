Uganda Study Reveals Gender Disparity in Next of Kin Designations Among Married Couples

Recent research findings in Uganda have sparked an intriguing discussion on gender roles and family legacy planning. According to a report by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), a staggering 90% of married men in Uganda choose their wives as their next of kin. In contrast, only 30% of women reciprocate this decision by designating their husbands as next of kin. This discrepancy sheds light on the traditional perceptions of family responsibilities and the importance of succession planning within family-owned businesses.

Highlighting the Issue

During a resource network event for family businesses organized by I&M Bank and Enjovu Family Business in Kampala, Ugandan lawyer Sim Katende discussed the significant findings. Katende pointed out the critical role of next of kin designations in the context of family legacy and business continuity. He emphasized that proper planning could mitigate familial disputes, particularly in the event of the business owner's untimely death. According to Katende, the lack of a clear succession plan has led to the collapse of numerous family businesses in Uganda, a country where family-owned enterprises constitute 80% of the business landscape.

The Societal Implications

The research not only highlights the gender disparity in next of kin designations but also prompts a broader discussion on societal expectations and gender roles within Ugandan families. The decision to designate a spouse as next of kin is deeply rooted in cultural norms and the perceived roles of men and women in family and business matters. This disparity raises questions about trust, responsibility, and the preservation of family legacies. Katende's insights suggest that addressing these issues requires not only individual family planning but also societal shifts in understanding and valuing the contributions of both partners.

Looking Forward

The findings from the NSSF study offer a critical starting point for conversations about gender, family, and business in Uganda. As families and businesses ponder the implications of these designations, there is an opportunity to reevaluate traditional roles and expectations. The hope is that with increased awareness and dialogue, more families will engage in comprehensive planning for the future, ensuring that family legacies and businesses thrive for generations to come. This shift could lead to a more balanced approach in designating next of kin, reflecting mutual trust and partnership between spouses.