Uganda Struggles to Secure Oil Pipeline Amid Funding Shortage and Controversies

In a significant development, Uganda’s Ministry of Defence has voiced concerns over the security of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), citing insufficient funds. The pipeline, a joint venture between the Ugandan government and Total Energies, is designed to transport oil from Uganda to Tanzania for refinement. Spanning 1,443 kilometres, with 296 km within Uganda, this ambitious project has stirred up controversies surrounding human rights abuses, crackdowns on civil society groups, and arrests of opposition leaders and activists. The Uganda Peoples Defence Force (UPDF) is now seeking Shs 2.5 billion to secure the EACOP, a responsibility shared with Tanzania, which has already allocated its budget for the project.

Concerns over EACOP

The EACOP project has been marred by protests, arrests, and charges against individuals who have raised their voices against the pipeline and related issues. Reports of torture, illegal detentions, and criminalizations of same-sex conduct have emerged, further muddying the waters. The pipeline is intended to traverse ten districts in Uganda, including Hoima, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Kyankwanzi, Mubende, Gomba, Sembabule, Lwengo, Rakai, and Kyotera, before reaching the Chongoleani peninsula near the Tanga port in Tanzania.

Budgetary Constraints and International Relations

The Ministry of Defence has tabled a hefty budget of Shs9.123 trillion for the financial year 2024/25, of which Shs3.8 trillion has been allocated to them. The UPDF is requesting additional funds for its deployment in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Karamoja, and to secure the EACOP. The Uganda Revenue Authority has also asked for funds to develop an oil and gas monitoring system, with Uganda’s first oil expected in 2025.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s relationship with its neighbour Kenya has hit a rocky patch. Kenya has decided to restrict Uganda from using the Kenya Pipeline Company infrastructure for transporting refined petroleum products from Mombasa to Uganda. Isaac Mwaura, the Government Spokesperson, has endorsed this move, arguing that the project has been a financial drain on Kenya while offering insufficient benefits. Uganda has taken the issue to the East African Court of Justice, accusing Kenya of violating the East African Community (EAC) treaty and hindering the Uganda National Oil Company’s operation as an Oil Marketing Company in Kenya.