Security

Uganda Sets Traffic Guidelines in Anticipation of NAM Summit 2024

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:08 pm EST
Uganda Sets Traffic Guidelines in Anticipation of NAM Summit 2024

In a significant move, the traffic police in Uganda have laid out distinct traffic guidelines for the forthcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit 2024. These guidelines, a result of meticulous planning and coordination, are aimed at ensuring smooth transportation and security for the delegates at the high-profile international event.

Unprecedented Traffic Arrangements

Major roads such as the Entebbe Express, Northern ByPass, and Munyonyo Road are to be restricted solely for summit attendees. Motorcycles, a common mode of transport in the region, will be barred from accessing these routes. The traffic police will monitor and regulate movement based on the delegates’ schedules.

Impact on Regular Commuters

Given the scale of the summit, these measures are anticipated to influence the usual traffic flow significantly. The public has been advised to plan their travel schedules accordingly during the summit period, particularly those heading to the Entebbe International Airport. The guidelines are part of the broader logistical and security arrangements set in place to host the NAM Summit with utmost precision.

Keeping Citizens Informed

Media houses like RNBSLiveAt9 and NBSUpdates are expected to play a crucial role in updating the citizens about the traffic scenario as the event draws nearer. The Uganda Police’s Traffic Directorate has also established a state-of-the-art command centre to manage the traffic effectively and ensure a seamless experience for the delegates.

As Uganda preps for the NAM Summit 2024, the traffic guidelines serve as a testament to the country’s commitment to providing a secure and organized environment for this significant international event.

Security
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

