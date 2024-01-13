Uganda Set to Host NAM Summit, Eyes Global Cooperation

Uganda is set to host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, a critical international event that underscores the country’s commitment to fostering global cooperation and dialogue. The Summit, scheduled to take place from January 15 to January 20 in the capital, Kampala, will bring together over 120 Heads of State. The theme for this year’s assembly is Deepening cooperation for shared global affluence, a testament to NAM’s mission to counter unilateral western approaches and champion the sovereignty, equality, and territorial integrity of all its member states.

Museveni Takes the Helm

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is due to take over from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as NAM’s chair for the next two years. This transition represents a significant opportunity for Uganda to shape the agenda of the movement and strengthen its international standing. It is one of the most significant global meetings Uganda has hosted since the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2007.

Commonwealth Secretary-General’s Participation

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland KC is set to participate as a Special Guest at the NAM Summit. During her visit, Scotland aims to engage with leaders from Commonwealth nations, exploring their insights on economic and environmental challenges, and fostering strategies for more targeted assistance. She will also update leaders on preparations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting scheduled for October in Samoa.

Advocacy for Global Financial System Reforms

Moreover, Secretary-General Scotland will argue for urgent reforms in the global financial system to meet the needs of developing countries. She plans to introduce the Commonwealth’s Universal Vulnerability Index as a tool to better target international finance, including overseas aid and debt relief for countries requiring support. Discussions will also encompass progress made at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) and the Commonwealth’s initiatives to translate climate commitments into action.