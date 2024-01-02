Uganda Set to Host Landmark Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in 2024

In a significant move for international parliamentary diplomacy, Uganda has set the stage for the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in 2024. The event, backed by President Museveni’s financial support, is a testament to Uganda’s readiness to foster dialogue and collaboration among Commonwealth countries. Areas of focus span sectors such as economics, hospitality, tourism, and more.

Unveiling the Conference Agenda

The conference aims to cover a plethora of pertinent topics, including ‘Diverse and Inclusive Parliament, Youth, and Gender Sensitivity,’ Environment and Climate Change, and Security Measures for Parliamentarians, among others. The discussions are expected to provide a platform for exchange on parliamentary democracy and common challenges legislatures face globally.

Welcoming Delegates

Speaker Anita Annet Among received delegates for the CSPOC, running from January 3 to January 6, 2024. Uganda, poised to welcome the first batch of Speakers and Presiding Officers, anticipates the arrival of 43 delegations. The conference, set to happen at the Speke Resort, Munyonyo in Kampala, is an opportunity for the Parliament of Uganda to strengthen diplomatic bonds with other nations.

Leaders on the Move

Speaker of the People’s Majlis, Mohamed Aslam, is also en route to Uganda to participate in the conference. His visit underlines the importance of the event in the international parliamentary landscape. Also, Uganda’s Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, welcomed the Speaker of the Republic of Ghana, Rt Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and his wife, Linda Bagbin, at Entebbe Airport, signalling the beginning of a promising diplomatic exchange.

The CSPOC 2024, potentially a vibrant and insightful event, promises to have an impactful agenda featuring workshops, networking sessions, and receptions. This gathering is more than a conference; it is a beacon for stronger ties with Commonwealth Parliaments and a catalyst for increased tourism in Uganda.