Uganda Ready to Host NAM and G77 + China Summits in 2024

In a display of its growing prominence on the global stage, Uganda is gearing up to host two of the most significant international summits in 2024: the Non-Aligned Movement Summit (NAM Summit) and the Group of 77 plus China Summit (G77 + China Summit). The country’s readiness to facilitate such high-level international meetings is a testament to its commitment to international diplomacy and its capability to handle the logistical complexities associated with large-scale global gatherings.

Preparations in Full Swing

The hosting hall, set at the Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, is now fully equipped and ready to welcome heads of state, government officials, and delegates from around the world. Slated to run from January 15 to January 23, these summits are expected to rally a diverse set of nations to discuss and collaborate on key global issues, including economic development, peace, and security. To ensure a smooth experience for the summit attendees, the Directorate of Traffic Road Safety has released a traffic management advisory, outlining specific routes and traffic diversions. The traffic Police will regulate traffic flow in accordance with the movement of delegates.

MTN Uganda: The Official Telecommunications Operator

MTN Uganda has been selected as the official telecommunications operator for the 19th NAM and G77 + China Third South Summits. Collaborating closely with the Government of Uganda, MTN will provide essential support for the success of these events, including branding campaigns and technological infrastructure. The company has also facilitated the Uganda South Africa Trade and Investment Summit, and it is committed to ensuring seamless communication and connectivity for all participants at the main and auxiliary venues of the summits. To further support the telecommunication needs of the delegates, MTN will provide Tourist SIM cards and customer service points.

Uganda on the Global Stage

The completion of the Speke Resort Convention Centre marks a significant milestone in Uganda’s preparations for the summits. The events will not only provide an opportunity for Uganda to demonstrate its hospitality but also to strengthen its position as a key player on the international stage. With Uganda taking on the chair of the NAM Summit from 2024 to 2026, the country is all set to reinforce its commitment to fostering unity, economic growth, and the overall well-being of its people.