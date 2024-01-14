en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Uganda Ready to Host NAM and G77 + China Summits in 2024

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Uganda Ready to Host NAM and G77 + China Summits in 2024

In a display of its growing prominence on the global stage, Uganda is gearing up to host two of the most significant international summits in 2024: the Non-Aligned Movement Summit (NAM Summit) and the Group of 77 plus China Summit (G77 + China Summit). The country’s readiness to facilitate such high-level international meetings is a testament to its commitment to international diplomacy and its capability to handle the logistical complexities associated with large-scale global gatherings.

Preparations in Full Swing

The hosting hall, set at the Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, is now fully equipped and ready to welcome heads of state, government officials, and delegates from around the world. Slated to run from January 15 to January 23, these summits are expected to rally a diverse set of nations to discuss and collaborate on key global issues, including economic development, peace, and security. To ensure a smooth experience for the summit attendees, the Directorate of Traffic Road Safety has released a traffic management advisory, outlining specific routes and traffic diversions. The traffic Police will regulate traffic flow in accordance with the movement of delegates.

MTN Uganda: The Official Telecommunications Operator

MTN Uganda has been selected as the official telecommunications operator for the 19th NAM and G77 + China Third South Summits. Collaborating closely with the Government of Uganda, MTN will provide essential support for the success of these events, including branding campaigns and technological infrastructure. The company has also facilitated the Uganda South Africa Trade and Investment Summit, and it is committed to ensuring seamless communication and connectivity for all participants at the main and auxiliary venues of the summits. To further support the telecommunication needs of the delegates, MTN will provide Tourist SIM cards and customer service points.

Uganda on the Global Stage

The completion of the Speke Resort Convention Centre marks a significant milestone in Uganda’s preparations for the summits. The events will not only provide an opportunity for Uganda to demonstrate its hospitality but also to strengthen its position as a key player on the international stage. With Uganda taking on the chair of the NAM Summit from 2024 to 2026, the country is all set to reinforce its commitment to fostering unity, economic growth, and the overall well-being of its people.

0
International Relations Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
18 mins ago
South Korea Categorizes North Korea's Missile as Intermediate-Range, Ignites International Alarm
The South Korean military has categorised a recently launched missile by North Korea as being of the intermediate-range class. This classification suggests a missile with a range capable of reaching distant targets, marking a significant escalation in North Korea’s military capabilities. The missile, launched as part of North Korea’s ongoing missile tests, has ignited international
South Korea Categorizes North Korea's Missile as Intermediate-Range, Ignites International Alarm
France Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Russian Attacks
29 mins ago
France Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Russian Attacks
Business Forum Set to Leverage 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit
36 mins ago
Business Forum Set to Leverage 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit
South African Legal Team Returns from ICJ Amid Genocide Allegations
18 mins ago
South African Legal Team Returns from ICJ Amid Genocide Allegations
Lord Cameron Sounds Alarm on Global Security, Cites Iran's Role in Middle East Unrest
19 mins ago
Lord Cameron Sounds Alarm on Global Security, Cites Iran's Role in Middle East Unrest
Opposition Leader Calls Out Prime Minister's 'One-Man Show', Demands Resignation
21 mins ago
Opposition Leader Calls Out Prime Minister's 'One-Man Show', Demands Resignation
Latest Headlines
World News
Nehawu Initiates Legal Action Over Controversial Appointment
46 seconds
Nehawu Initiates Legal Action Over Controversial Appointment
Social Unrest and Political Shifts in Germany Amid Government Challenges and Far-Right Popularity Surge
1 min
Social Unrest and Political Shifts in Germany Amid Government Challenges and Far-Right Popularity Surge
Kenyan Deputy President Challenges High Court Judge's Integrity
2 mins
Kenyan Deputy President Challenges High Court Judge's Integrity
Bernardo Arevalo Inaugurated as President of Guatemala Amidst Legal Challenges
2 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Inaugurated as President of Guatemala Amidst Legal Challenges
Sen. Bernie Sanders Draws Parallels Between Gaza Crisis and WWII Destruction of Dresden
3 mins
Sen. Bernie Sanders Draws Parallels Between Gaza Crisis and WWII Destruction of Dresden
Russian Tycoon Forecasts No Peace in Ukraine Until 2025 Amid Davos Forum
5 mins
Russian Tycoon Forecasts No Peace in Ukraine Until 2025 Amid Davos Forum
Survey Suggests Potential Win for Nigel Farage as Reform UK Candidate
8 mins
Survey Suggests Potential Win for Nigel Farage as Reform UK Candidate
Stormers' Coach Dobson Urges Team to Develop Killer Instinct
11 mins
Stormers' Coach Dobson Urges Team to Develop Killer Instinct
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with China
11 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with China
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app