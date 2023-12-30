en English
Transportation

Uganda Proposes Major Infrastructure and Tourism Enhancements

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:27 pm EST
In an ambitious move, the Ugandan government has put forth a proposal to borrow a significant amount of money for the construction of the Kampala-Jinja Expressway project. The proposed funds, amounting to up to USD 229.47 million from the African Development Bank and Euro 90 million from Agence Francaise De Development, are set to finance the highway’s construction, spanning a length of 77 kilometers.

Boosting Infrastructure and Connectivity

The Kampala-Jinja Expressway is anticipated to be a vital artery in Uganda’s infrastructure, significantly enhancing transport efficiency in the region. Expected to be a toll road, the expressway will facilitate traffic decongestion and improve travel times between major urban areas, including the capital city of Kampala, Jinja, and surrounding regions. The expressway’s development is seen as a significant step towards stimulating business and tourism growth.

Aligning with Constitutional Provisions

The borrowing proposal aligns with Uganda’s constitution and the public finance management act, which permits the government to borrow from any source as mandated by an act of Parliament. The government stands firm on its commitment to executing this critical infrastructure project, aimed at enhancing the quality of life and driving national development.

Revamping the Tourism Sector

In parallel with enhancing infrastructure, the Uganda Tourism Board is in discussions with the immigration department to allow international tourists to fly directly to popular tourist destinations in Uganda. This strategic move is geared towards improving tourism by saving time and money for travelers, thereby making it more convenient for them to explore the country’s beauty and diversity. The proposal aims to simplify the travel process, enabling tourists to reach their destinations faster and more comfortably.

Expansion of visitor clearance facilities to other aerodromes across the nation could further boost the tourism experience. This initiative would allow tourists to fly directly to their chosen destinations and complete immigration procedures there, saving time and reducing costs. These concerted efforts reflect Uganda’s commitment to nurturing its tourism sector and enhancing its international appeal.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

