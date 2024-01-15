en English
Business

Uganda Prioritizes Local Contractors in Construction Sector to Boost Economy

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Uganda Prioritizes Local Contractors in Construction Sector to Boost Economy

In an unprecedented move to fortify local businesses and foster local expertise, Uganda’s Minister Gen Wamala has declared that select projects will be solely reserved for local contractors. This decision forms an integral part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing the domestic construction industry and assuring that smaller-scale projects remain within the reach of local firms.

Ringfencing Projects for Local Contractors

The criteria for this exclusivity are centered on the project’s value; projects not exceeding UGX 4 billion will be specifically designated for local contractors. By implementing this policy, the government aims to provide local contractors with a fair and competitive environment to thrive within the construction sector, without the looming threat of larger, potentially international, firms.

Boosting Local Economy and Job Creation

It is envisaged that this unique initiative will stimulate the development of local skills, increase job opportunities, and keep the economic benefits rooted within the community. With the decision to ringfence certain projects, the government is effectively nurturing the growth of local businesses and fostering an environment conducive to their prosperity.

Anticipated Positive Impact

The policy is not only expected to bolster local businesses but also to bring about a significant positive impact on the economy and job market. As local contractors are given opportunities to compete and grow, they are likely to hire more local workforce, thereby reducing unemployment and improving living standards. Furthermore, by keeping the economic benefits within the community, the policy can lead to an overall increase in the country’s GDP.

The move reflects the government’s commitment to empowering local businesses and echoes its belief in the potential of Ugandan contractors to deliver high-quality work while boosting the local economy. It’s a clear indication that the government is not just focused on development, but also on ensuring that the benefits of this development are enjoyed by Ugandans.

Business Uganda
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

