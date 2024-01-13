Uganda Prepares to Host NAM Summit 2024: A Closer Look at the City’s Organizational Efforts

Uganda is preparing to host a significant event – the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, which is set to welcome approximately 70 heads of state, government representatives, and delegations. The Summit’s primary objective lies in reviewing the progress of the outcomes from the previous summit while addressing current, novel, and emerging issues of collective concern. This hosting opportunity provides Uganda with the platform to amplify its tourism potential, potentially leading to an increase in international tourist arrivals and bolstering its foreign exchange earnings. In this context, the need for sustainable tourism promotion, particularly as a conference destination, becomes paramount.

Hosting The NAM and G-77+ China Summits

Uganda’s position as the host doesn’t end with the NAM Summit. The country is also slated to host the Third South Summit for the Group of 77 (G-77) + China immediately after the NAM Summit. This back-to-back hosting of significant international events could serve as a potential game-changer for Uganda’s tourism sector.

Preparations by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA)

The responsibility of organizing the city for these important events falls on the shoulders of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA). To ensure the safe and swift movement of the NAM and G77+ China summit attendees, multiple measures are being implemented. These include the closure of 248 commercial motorcycle (bodaboda) stages and restrictions on certain roads. Notably, the KCCA’s efforts also extend towards maintaining city cleanliness and safety. Measures such as rehabilitating street children and preparing firefighters for emergencies are part of this initiative.

Security Measures and Surveillance

Beyond city organization, the safety of the anticipated 4,000 delegates is of utmost importance. To this end, the police have deployed security teams and established surveillance mechanisms. These significant organizational efforts underscore the city’s commitment to ensuring the smooth running of the NAM Summit 2024.