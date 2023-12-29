en English
Uganda

Uganda in Focus: Children’s Rights, Chess Enthusiasm, Health Service Critique, and More

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:53 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:38 pm EST
Uganda in Focus: Children’s Rights, Chess Enthusiasm, Health Service Critique, and More

In a display of resolute commitment to children’s rights, Ssaabasumba Ssemogerere has openly condemned the rampant violation of these rights, emphasizing the urgent necessity for increased protection. This sentiment resonates with the mission of the National Partnership for Child Safety (NPCS), which recently provided an update on their activities aimed at strengthening families and promoting safety science and innovations in child welfare.

Surge in Chess Enthusiasm and Sports Infrastructure Review

As the chessboard beckons, over 180 participants have registered for the Kireka chess open, illustrating a burgeoning interest in the sport. Concurrently, the Kiprotich High Altitude Training Centre is under review, with authorities assessing its current state and potential for improvement to bolster Uganda’s sports infrastructure.

Health Service Delivery and Preventive Measures

Uganda’s health service delivery is under scrutiny, with mounting criticism and fears of significant costs if improvements aren’t made swiftly. In tandem, health experts are emphasizing the importance of preemptive health checkups, advocating for early detection as a key measure to prevent serious illnesses.

Administrative Challenges and Infrastructure Issues

On the administrative front, immigration officials have voiced concerns over 40,000 uncollected passports, suggesting a potential systemic flaw. In Kabale, escalating losses due to flooding have sparked distress among authorities and market vendors, leading to urgent calls for action. The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is in the midst of selecting a contractor to facilitate the removal of broken trucks that have become a hindrance on the country’s roads.

Social Issues and Security Enhancements

From a social perspective, controversy has erupted over allegations that workers on a power project impregnated 31 women and girls, raising serious concerns about exploitation and misconduct. Meanwhile, in Kasese, 31 women are seeking justice after being impregnated and abandoned, exposing pressing social issues that require immediate attention. On the security front, the police have stepped up their efforts, training school security personnel in Masaka as part of a larger initiative to enhance security measures in educational institutions.

Sports Excitement and Infrastructure Woes

In the sports sector, anticipation is building as Golola is set to face Kasumali in a boxing match, signaling an exciting event for sports enthusiasts. However, the poor condition of Salaama Road continues to pose challenges for commuters and residents, serving as a stark reminder of the infrastructure woes plaguing the region.

Uganda
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

