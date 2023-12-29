en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Uganda Grapples with Social and Infrastructure Challenges: A Comprehensive Overview

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:59 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:00 am EST
Uganda Grapples with Social and Infrastructure Challenges: A Comprehensive Overview

Uganda, a nation currently grappling with a myriad of social and infrastructural challenges, is at the heart of a series of stories that reveal the resilience and determination of its citizens. From sportsmanship to healthcare delivery, immigration issues, and child protection, the narratives emerging out of this African country are both alarming and inspiring.

Passports Uncollected and Child Protection in Crisis

The immigration department voices its concern over approximately 40,000 uncollected passports, highlighting a situation that demands immediate rectification. Meanwhile, Archbishop Ssemogerere, a key figure in the religious sphere, underscores a pressing need for enhanced child protection measures, citing a surge in abuses against children. His call to action highlights a societal issue that transcends borders, resonating with global audiences.

The State of Sports and Infrastructure

On the sports front, the Kireka chess open registers a boom with over 180 participants, indicating a thriving interest in the mental sport. A similar fervor is observed in the kickboxing arena, with an upcoming match between the notable Ugandan kickboxer Golola and Kasumali generating palpable excitement among fans. However, the Kiprotich High Altitude Training Centre’s current condition is under scrutiny, potentially questioning its suitability for athletes’ training needs.

Infrastructure-wise, the Salaama road’s poor condition stands as a testament to the pressing need for infrastructure development. The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is in the process of appointing a contractor to clear broken-down trucks causing congestion and hazards on the roads, reflecting the urgent need for efficient solutions.

Healthcare and Social Concerns

Uganda’s healthcare service delivery system is in a precarious state, with professionals underscoring the importance of regular health checkups as a preemptive measure against illness. In Kabale, market vendors and authorities grapple with escalating losses due to flooding, impacting livelihoods and the local economy.

Adding to the social concerns, a shocking report reveals that workers on a power project have impregnated 31 women and girls, raising serious questions about exploitation and responsibility. The National Unity Platform (NUP) is urging the government to expedite the trials of their members who they claim have been ‘kidnapped’, indicating a strained political environment.

0
Social Issues Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hero MotoCorp's BeARoadHero 4.0 Campaign: A Drive Towards Safer Roads

By Dil Bar Irshad

Brainstorm Mid North Coast: Leveraging Lived Experiences for Mental Health Advocacy

By Geeta Pillai

The Unnoticed Stories of 2023: A Recap of Unusual Digital Phenomena

By Momen Zellmi

2023: A Year of Unrest and Challenges for France

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Files Defamation Lawsuit Against YouTuber Shyam Meer ...
@Courts & Law · 45 mins
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Files Defamation Lawsuit Against YouTuber Shyam Meer ...
heart comment 0
Brewing a New Culture: The Resurgence of Premium Coffee

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Brewing a New Culture: The Resurgence of Premium Coffee
Audacious ‘Watergate’ Scandal in Perth Suburb Sparks Public Outrage

By Geeta Pillai

Audacious 'Watergate' Scandal in Perth Suburb Sparks Public Outrage
Influencer Natalie Reynolds Defies Norms with Painted-on Tights at Gym

By BNN Correspondents

Influencer Natalie Reynolds Defies Norms with Painted-on Tights at Gym
Whanganui’s Unique Festive Tradition: A Christmas Day Roundabout Celebration

By Geeta Pillai

Whanganui's Unique Festive Tradition: A Christmas Day Roundabout Celebration
Latest Headlines
World News
NBS Morning Breeze Explores Impact of Tax Reforms on Small Businesses
2 mins
NBS Morning Breeze Explores Impact of Tax Reforms on Small Businesses
Forum for Democratic Change's Decline: A Pivotal Moment in Ugandan Politics
4 mins
Forum for Democratic Change's Decline: A Pivotal Moment in Ugandan Politics
Uganda's Political Landscape: Shifting Alliances and the Fragmentation of FDC
4 mins
Uganda's Political Landscape: Shifting Alliances and the Fragmentation of FDC
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant
8 mins
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant
Kerala Police's Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights
11 mins
Kerala Police's Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
13 mins
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
13 mins
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
14 mins
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
Tottenham's Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat
14 mins
Tottenham's Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
42 mins
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
1 hour
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
2 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
2 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
8 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
8 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app