Uganda Gears Up to Host Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024

In a climate of heightened global tensions, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit is of immense significance, showcasing countries that choose to navigate these turbulent waters independently, not aligning with any major power bloc. Uganda, the host for the 2024 NAM Summit, is preparing meticulously to ensure a successful event, according to Chris Baryomunsi, a government official.

Ensuring a Safe and Secure Summit

Uganda’s Security Minister, Gen. Jim Muhwezi, has reassured the public about the safety and security measures for the upcoming NAM and G-77+China summits. Despite the presence of the Allied Democratic Forces, Muhwezi asserts that they have been considerably weakened and pose no threat to the tranquility of the summit. The capital city, Kampala, where the summits will be held, is distant from any recent disturbances attributed to the ADF.

Anticipation for a Multinational Gathering

The NAM Summit is a significant platform for developing countries, united in their stand against imperialism and colonialism. Over 5,000 dignitaries from various nations are expected to attend. Among them will be Liu Guozhong, the Special Representative of President Xi Jinping of China. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda has extended an invitation to President Jinping, emphasizing Uganda’s readiness to collaborate with the global community, including African countries, on initiatives pertaining to global development, security, and civilization.

Logistical Preparations Underway

With the summit due to take place from January 15 to 23, 2024, at the Speke Resort in Munyonyo, comprehensive preparations are underway. The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has closed 248 commercial motorcycle stages, and identified restricted roads for riders in Makindye and Central divisions to ensure smooth and secure transportation. Measures have also been taken to maintain cleanliness and safety in the city during the summit, including the relocation of street children for rehabilitation and the arrest of individuals exploiting street beggars. Emergency measures are also in place, with 150 firefighters on standby. These extensive preparations highlight Uganda’s commitment to hosting a successful, secure, and efficient summit.