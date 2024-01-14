Uganda Gears Up to Host NAM and G77 + China Summits in 2024

Uganda has made a significant stride in international diplomacy by successfully preparing the hosting venue for two major international summits slated for 2024. The country is set to host the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and the G77 + China Summit. These diplomatic gatherings are a meeting point for NAM member countries and the Group of 77 (G77) plus China, respectively, to discuss and collaborate on a wide range of global issues.

The Implications of the Upcoming Summits

The readiness of the hosting hall not only signifies Uganda’s commitment to international diplomacy but also its capability to host such large-scale diplomatic events. The preparation of the venue is a crucial step in ensuring the smooth operation and success of the summits. These international gatherings are expected to draw leaders and delegates from member nations across the globe, facilitating dialogue on political, economic, and social matters.

MTN Uganda’s Role

MTN Uganda, designated as the official telecommunications operator for the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77 China Third South Summits in 2024, has been working in tandem with the Government of Uganda since November 2023. Their collaboration includes branding the two summits and providing strategic advisory and technical advice to ensure the success of the events. Moreover, MTN has made financial contributions and facilitated trade and investment summits.

Preparations for Seamless Communication

MTN has taken steps to enhance its technological infrastructure at all summit venues. This includes providing free Tourist SIM cards and setting up customer service points to meet the telecommunication needs of the delegates. The telecommunications giant has expressed its commitment to ensuring the success of the summits and fostering unity and economic growth in Uganda.

The summits, scheduled to take place at the Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo from the 15th to 23rd of January 2024, will provide a platform for Uganda to showcase its hospitality and organizational skills while contributing to important international discussions.