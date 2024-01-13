Uganda Gears up for the 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit

As 2024 ushers in, Uganda stands on the cusp of a significant diplomatic event. The nation is making extensive preparations for the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, anticipated to be a pivotal international gathering. The event will bring together leaders and representatives from the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, a group of states not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

Infrastructure and Security Upgrades

The country’s readiness to host such a significant global event is evident in the logistical and infrastructural efforts being undertaken. These preparations include upgrading transportation systems, enhancing security measures, and improving communication infrastructure. Security Minister Gen. Jim Muhwezi assured the country and delegates that Uganda is safe and secure for the NAM and G-77+China summits. He highlighted the weakening of the Allied Democratic Forces by the Uganda army and the high security, which would deter any potential attacks.

International Involvement and Expectations

Among the expected dignitaries is President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative, Liu Guozhong. China, being a natural partner of NAM and an influential international meeting in South-South cooperation, is eagerly awaited at the summit. Moreover, Uganda’s President has extended several invitations to President Xi Jinping, emphasizing China’s role in global initiatives like the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Anticipating Economic and Diplomatic Benefits

Hosting the summit is expected to bring significant economic and diplomatic benefits to Uganda, including increased international exposure and potential investment opportunities. However, concerns about delays and misuse of funds for summit projects have been voiced by the opposition party officials, drawing parallels with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 2007. Nevertheless, preparations, including road and drainage channel rehabilitation, are underway with an approved budget of Shs26 billion.