Uganda Gears Up for Significant Global Stage: The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit 2024

Uganda is preparing to play host to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in 2024, an event that underscores the nation’s commitment to active engagement in the international arena. This important event represents a significant opportunity for Uganda to interact with numerous countries simultaneously, fostering diplomatic relations and potential collaborations.

Uganda’s Role in the Global South Association

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to take over as the chair of the Global South Association of 120 countries during the NAM Summit. The event aspires to bring together global leaders to address urgent international matters and encourage cooperation among member states. While concerns have been expressed over North Korea’s participation in the summit, Uganda emphasizes its commitment to inclusivity and dialogue. Following the NAM summit, Uganda will host the G77 + China conference, under the theme ‘Leaving no one behind’.

Ensuring Security and Hospitality

The Uganda Police Force has implemented extensive security measures to ensure the safety of the delegates. These measures include airport security, marine security, convoy management, access controls, close protection, aerial surveillance, and counter-terror measures. Delegates are urged to cooperate with security teams and report any suspicious activity. The message from the Police Spokesperson, SCP Enanga Fred, is that of reassurance, welcoming delegates and well-wishers to a safe and enjoyable summit.

Summit Traffic Advisories

The main routes to the summit will be tightly controlled with traffic diversions and regulations. Motorcycles will not be allowed access to the summit route from Entebbe Airport to Speke Resort Munyonyo. The Traffic Police advises all travelers with flights at Entebbe International Airport to plan their journeys in time to avoid inconveniences or delays.

Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence

The theme of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement NAM Summit is ‘Deepening cooperation for shared global affluence’. The event opposes unilateral approaches and actions on the global stage, advocating for respect for the sovereignty, equality, and territorial integrity of all member states. With over 120 Heads of State expected to attend, this is one of the largest global meetings Uganda has hosted since the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2007. The countries expected to attend include Algeria, Afghanistan, Burundi, North Korea, Ethiopia, and Benin.