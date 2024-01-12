Uganda Gears Up for Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Look at the Preparations

Next Media Uganda’s Group CEO, Kin Kariisa, is taking no chances with the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement Summit (NAM Summit) set to take place next week at the Speke Resort Convention Centre. In a bid to ensure the smooth running of the globally significant event, Kariisa recently conducted a dry run at the venue, underlining the importance of meticulous preparation for an event of such magnitude.

Uganda on the Global Stage

Uganda is poised to host the 19th NAM Summit and G77 in January 2024, a prestigious event that will not only bring together various international delegates and leaders but also showcase Uganda’s unique tourism and investment opportunities. The Summit, with its business forum designed to foster business-to-business interactions and partnerships, is expected to enhance Uganda’s image globally and yield potential economic and commercial benefits.

The Significance of the Summit

The NAM Summit is a critical platform for countries that have not formally aligned themselves with or against any major power bloc. It promotes independent dialogue and cooperation, enabling member countries to express their positions on world affairs without any external influence. Established during the Cold War, it continues to hold its relevance today, championing the cause of political independence and territorial integrity.

Looking Ahead

With President Yoweri Museveni set to assume the chairmanship of NAM for three years, the event is expected to attract approximately 2,000 delegates from around the world. Among the confirmed attendees is India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, indicating the Summit’s importance on the world stage. As the stage is set, the focus is on ensuring a successful event, with all logistical and operational aspects ready to accommodate the distinguished guests.