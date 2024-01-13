Uganda Gears Up for NAM Summit 2024: Infrastructure, Security, and Economic Opportunities

Uganda is meticulously preparing for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, a momentous event that will place the African nation in the international spotlight. The NAM, an international assembly of states not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc, was established during the Cold War. As the host, Uganda shoulders the responsibility of ensuring the necessary infrastructure, security, and facilities are in place to accommodate the delegates and dignitaries from the member states.

Infrastructure and Security Preparations

Security Minister Gen. Jim Muhwezi has reassured that Uganda is a safe and secure destination for the upcoming NAM and G-77+China summits. He confirmed that the Allied Democratic Forces, a potential threat, have been weakened and cannot pose a significant risk. The country is bracing itself for the arrival of over 5,000 dignitaries from different countries.

The preparations are broad and comprehensive, encompassing the construction and renovation of venues, hotels, and transportation systems. These efforts are a testament to Uganda’s commitment to ensuring the successful execution of the summit.

Reaping the Benefits

Chris Baryomunsi, a Ugandan official, highlighted the potential benefits of hosting such a prominent event. Beyond elevating Uganda’s international image, the influx of visitors could provide a significant economic boost. The summit offers an opportunity for Uganda to showcase its capabilities on a global stage and engage with other NAM member countries.

A Significant Event for Uganda

The NAM Summit is the largest high-level event Uganda has hosted since the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 2007. After the NAM Summit, Kampala will host back-to-back meetings of the G77+China, a United Nations coalition that promotes collective economic interests. These events reinforce Uganda’s importance in global dialogues and its ability to host international events, further solidifying its standing on the world stage.