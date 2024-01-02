en English
International Relations

Uganda Fights Skepticism, Hosts 2024 CSPOC to Highlight Peace and Stability

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
Uganda Fights Skepticism, Hosts 2024 CSPOC to Highlight Peace and Stability

In a bid to reposition its narrative on the global stage, Uganda is hosting the 2024 Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC). The event, featuring the participation of 44 Speakers from around the globe, is a strategic move by Uganda to counter the prevailing skepticism about its peace and stability.

Uganda’s Moment on the Commonwealth Stage

The hosting of CSPOC 2024 is a first for Uganda, with at least 43 speakers and presiding officers confirming their attendance. This event presents a golden opportunity for Uganda to foster diplomatic ties and attract investments by networking and collaborating with other countries. Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has emphasized the need for collaboration and urged Ugandan businesses to leverage the commercial opportunities that the conference brings.

(Read Also: Ugandan Government Welcomes 141 Ex-LRA Combatants: A Step Towards Peace)

Preparations and Expectations

Uganda is all set to host the 27th CSPOC from 03rd to 06th January 2024. Speaker Anita Among has assured that the country is well-prepared to receive the delegates, with the first batch having arrived on 01st January. A total of 43 delegations, along with special guests from the Republic of South Sudan and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), have confirmed their attendance. The conference will take place at the Speke Resort, Munyonyo in Kampala, where the Parliament of Uganda aims to strengthen its diplomatic ties.

(Read Also: Bebe Cool Sheds Light on the Challenges of Organizing Large-Scale Events: Insights from Enkuuka)

Implications and Goals

The 27th CSPOC is aimed at maintaining, fostering, and encouraging impartiality and fairness on the part of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments throughout the Commonwealth countries. The presence of delegates from 33 countries, including Malaysia, underscores the significance of this year’s conference. The successful organization and hosting of CSPOC 2024 serve as a testament to Uganda’s peace, security, and hospitality, effectively dispelling any doubts about the country’s stability.

International Relations Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

