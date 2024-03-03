Uganda Expands Border Points to Ease Traffic: Kadaga Announces New Sites

In a strategic move to alleviate traffic congestion, Uganda plans to gazette two additional border points in Eastern Uganda, as disclosed by First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga. This initiative aims to reduce the strain on Malaba and Busia, the main entry points, thereby streamlining cross-border movement and commerce.

Strategic Expansion for Enhanced Connectivity

Addressing the issue of congestion, Ms Kadaga revealed the government's proposal to designate Bulwande in Majanji Sub County and Buteba in Buteba Sub County, Busia District, as new border crossings. This decision comes in response to calls from Tororo District MPs for infrastructure enhancements to manage the surge in cargo traffic, which has escalated accident rates on the Malaba-Kampala and Busia-Kampala highways. By expanding entry points, the government aims to facilitate smoother trade operations, a crucial aspect for East Africa's economic landscape.

Community Impact and Responsibilities

With the gazetting of new borders, local communities stand to benefit from increased employment opportunities, a factor that Kadaga emphasized during a fundraising event in Tororo Municipality. However, she cautioned against the potential misuse of these points for smuggling, underscoring the importance of responsible utilization to ensure the initiative's success. The community's support is pivotal, not only for the infrastructural project but also for the broader economic benefits it promises.

Investments in Infrastructure and Social Development

Alongside her announcement, Kadaga contributed Shs10 million towards the completion of St Karoli Lwanga Catholic Church Amagoro, highlighting the government's commitment to both infrastructural and social development. She encouraged the clergy to motivate their congregations towards economic engagement, thereby enhancing their ability to support communal projects. This gesture reflects a holistic approach to development, recognizing the interconnection between improved infrastructure and the well-being of communities.

The expansion of Uganda's border points is poised to transform the region's economic and social landscape. By addressing critical infrastructure needs and encouraging community engagement, the government sets the stage for a more connected and prosperous Eastern Uganda.