Uganda Clarifies Stance: Disassociates from Judge Sibutinde's Dissenting ICJ Judgment

In a recent development, the Ugandan government has formally distanced itself from the dissenting judgment of Judge Julia Sibutinde at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The case in question involved South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in its actions against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Sibutinde, a Ugandan judge at the ICJ, was the only voice of dissent among the bench of 17 judges.

Sibutinde's Stand Against Emergency Measures

In the proceedings, Sibutinde stood against all six emergency measures adopted by the ICJ, aimed at compelling Israel to put a halt to acts of genocide. Judge Sibutinde argued that South Africa had not convincingly demonstrated that Israel's actions were executed with a genocidal intent, a critical element for falling under the Genocide Prevention Convention's scope.

Uganda Aligns with Non-Aligned Movement

The Ugandan government clarified that Sibutinde's views are her personal and independent opinions, and do not represent Uganda's official stance. The government instead aligns itself with the collective position of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries. Established in 1961, the NAM comprises nations that chose not to align with either major Cold War bloc, with many of its members being states that gained independence from colonial rule.

NAM's Stand on Israeli Military Operations

Earlier this month, during a summit in Uganda, the NAM condemned Israeli military operations and civilian casualties. The group advocated for an immediate ceasefire and access to humanitarian aid. Sibutinde, along with one other judge, issued dissenting verdicts, while the majority of 15 judges supported the measures in line with South Africa's demands.