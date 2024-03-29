Uganda Census 2023: President Museveni Calls for Honest Participation in May's Digital Count

Amidst the preparations for Uganda's historic digital census in May, President Yoweri Museveni has made a crucial appeal to the nation's citizens, emphasizing the significance of honesty and participation in the upcoming national event. Scheduled between May 10 and 19, this census marks a significant step forward as Uganda embraces digital methodologies for data collection in its sixth census since independence. Museveni's call underscores the critical role accurate data plays in national planning and the delivery of public services.

Uganda Embraces Digital Transformation for Census

For the first time in its history, Uganda is set to conduct its national census using digital tools and methodologies, a move that promises enhanced accuracy and efficiency in data collection. This digital leap, aimed at capturing detailed information about the population, households, and institutions, represents a significant advancement in the country's statistical capabilities. The transition to digital data collection methods also aligns with global best practices, setting a new standard for future censuses in Uganda.

Importance of Accurate Data Collection

President Museveni's emphasis on truthful responses during the census is more than a call for civic duty; it's a recognition of how crucial accurate data is for effective governance and service delivery. Accurate census data will enable the government to tailor its policies and resource allocation to meet the specific needs of its population. From education and health care to infrastructure development and agricultural planning, every aspect of public service stands to benefit from the insights gained through a successful census. Furthermore, the significance of accurate data extends into the economic realm, where it will inform decisions on investments and drive strategies aimed at poverty reduction and economic growth.

Community Engagement and the Road Ahead

As the census approaches, the government's efforts to engage communities and raise awareness about the importance of participation are in full swing. The call for honesty and cooperation from President Museveni is part of a broader campaign to ensure that every citizen understands their role in this national exercise. The successful implementation of the digital census in May will not only mark a milestone in Uganda's digital journey but also set a precedent for how technology can be leveraged to enhance governance and planning. The anticipation of this event underscores the collective responsibility of Ugandans to contribute to the development and future prosperity of their nation by participating actively and honestly in the census.

As Uganda stands on the cusp of this significant digital endeavor, the outcome of the May census promises to offer critical insights that will shape the country's development trajectory for years to come. With the full cooperation of its citizens, Uganda's digital census could become a model of efficiency and accuracy for other nations to follow, highlighting the transformative power of technology in governance and societal development.