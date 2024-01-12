en English
International Relations

Uganda Braces for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Traffic Plans and Security Measures in Place

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:14 pm EST
Uganda Braces for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Traffic Plans and Security Measures in Place

In a monumental event, Uganda is bracing itself for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77 plus China Summits, set to take place from January 15-23. The traffic flow plan for the event has been issued by the Ugandan Police. The main routes for the summit will be the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to Speke Resort Munyonyo, with diversions expected at various points along the route.

Traffic Disruptions and Security Measures

Anticipating the magnitude of the event, traffic police will hold traffic flow at road junctions and regulate movement according to the movement of the delegates. In a move to ensure security, motorcycles will not be allowed to access the summit routes. These precautions are not only necessary but also critical in maintaining order amidst the expected chaos of the event.

Public Advisory and Additional Measures

The public is advised to plan their journeys in advance to avoid potential delays and extend courtesy to the summit delegates. This strategic move by the police is aimed at ensuring a smooth flow of traffic and minimizing disruptions during the summit. Additionally, the event will see a collaboration with various agencies, a bolstered security presence at government installations, and a temporary closure of the Jinja-Busia highway to safeguard the President and the royal couple.

Anticipating a Global Spotlight

As the event draws closer, the readiness of the tourism and hospitality sector to attract global attention is also under spotlight. This summit offers a unique opportunity for Uganda to showcase its potential on a global scale, thus contributing to the country’s development and international reputation.

International Relations Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

