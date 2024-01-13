en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Uganda

Uganda Authorities Warn Against Mismanagement in Road Construction Projects

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
Uganda Authorities Warn Against Mismanagement in Road Construction Projects

In a joint initiative, the Ministry of Works and the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) have issued a stern warning against the improper handling of road construction equipment and materials. This step is seen as a strategic move to ensure the efficient and responsible use of resources allocated for road development projects in the country.

Protecting Public Assets and Maintaining Accountability

The authorities have emphasized the importance of proper management to prevent wastage and ensure the longevity and quality of the infrastructure. This proactive stance by the government and the UNRA aims to safeguard public assets and maintain accountability in the road construction sector. The warning is likely a response to previous incidents or concerns regarding the mismanagement of road construction resources, which can lead to increased costs, project delays, and substandard road conditions.

Investigations into Mismanagement and Corruption

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) recently gave its approval for the upgrading of the 103km Koboko-Yumbe-Moyo Road to bitumen standard, following an investigation into alleged corruption. Initiated after a whistleblower’s petition, the probe revealed high-level irregularities and impunity in the road construction project’s procurement. The project, approved by the World Bank, involves a grant of $130.8 million from the International Development Association and aims to enhance the movement of goods and people, improve access to social services, and create job opportunities in refugee hosting areas.

Financial Irregularities and Losses

The latest Auditor General’s report for the financial year 2022/2023 has exposed a daily loss of sh2.2 billion, paid as interest charges on delayed payment to project contractors. The audit report indicates that the financial statements of the UNRA and Ministry of Works and Transport have outstanding payments amounting to 804.26 billion Shillings. The report also underscores the risks associated with long outstanding payables, inadequate budget provisions, and delayed absorption of loans from development partners. It also illuminates significant losses incurred by the Uganda Railways Corporation, indicating weaknesses in operating and profitability.

By addressing these issues, the Ministry of Works and UNRA hope to improve the overall effectiveness of road construction projects and infrastructure development in Uganda. Their concerted efforts are an affirmation of their commitment to transparency, efficiency, and public accountability in the sector.

0
Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Uganda

See more
11 mins ago
The Pulse of Uganda: Anticipating Significant National Developments
Uganda stands on the brink of a series of significant developments across various sectors, encompassing sports, infrastructure, and governmental affairs. The pulse of the nation beats with anticipation as these varied events prepare to unfold, casting their influence on the lives of Ugandans and shaping the country’s future trajectory. Sporting Expectations and Excitements In the
The Pulse of Uganda: Anticipating Significant National Developments
Commonwealth Secretary-General to Attend NAM Summit, Discuss Shared Challenges
6 hours ago
Commonwealth Secretary-General to Attend NAM Summit, Discuss Shared Challenges
Uganda Braces for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Traffic Plans and Security Measures in Place
7 hours ago
Uganda Braces for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Traffic Plans and Security Measures in Place
Former Kenyan Minister Stephen Tarus Arrested in Uganda on Gold Smuggling Charges
42 mins ago
Former Kenyan Minister Stephen Tarus Arrested in Uganda on Gold Smuggling Charges
She Cranes Triumph Over Welsh Feathers, Tying Series in Cardiff
44 mins ago
She Cranes Triumph Over Welsh Feathers, Tying Series in Cardiff
Murder Investigation Update: Suspect Taken to Masindi Crime Scene for Reconstruction
6 hours ago
Murder Investigation Update: Suspect Taken to Masindi Crime Scene for Reconstruction
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
1 min
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
2 mins
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
Late Equalizer by Morris Secures Critical Point for Luton Town in Championship Clash
7 mins
Late Equalizer by Morris Secures Critical Point for Luton Town in Championship Clash
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
8 mins
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
Public Demands Quick Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch in Rozelle Parklands
9 mins
Public Demands Quick Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch in Rozelle Parklands
The Pulse of Uganda: Anticipating Significant National Developments
11 mins
The Pulse of Uganda: Anticipating Significant National Developments
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Primaries: 326 Candidates to Contest
11 mins
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Primaries: 326 Candidates to Contest
High Society Legal Tangle: Lord Hindlip Sued for Unpaid Medical Bills
11 mins
High Society Legal Tangle: Lord Hindlip Sued for Unpaid Medical Bills
X Corp Launches Urgent Campaign for Blood Donations Amid Hospital Shortages
13 mins
X Corp Launches Urgent Campaign for Blood Donations Amid Hospital Shortages
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app