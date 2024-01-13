Uganda Authorities Warn Against Mismanagement in Road Construction Projects

In a joint initiative, the Ministry of Works and the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) have issued a stern warning against the improper handling of road construction equipment and materials. This step is seen as a strategic move to ensure the efficient and responsible use of resources allocated for road development projects in the country.

Protecting Public Assets and Maintaining Accountability

The authorities have emphasized the importance of proper management to prevent wastage and ensure the longevity and quality of the infrastructure. This proactive stance by the government and the UNRA aims to safeguard public assets and maintain accountability in the road construction sector. The warning is likely a response to previous incidents or concerns regarding the mismanagement of road construction resources, which can lead to increased costs, project delays, and substandard road conditions.

Investigations into Mismanagement and Corruption

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) recently gave its approval for the upgrading of the 103km Koboko-Yumbe-Moyo Road to bitumen standard, following an investigation into alleged corruption. Initiated after a whistleblower’s petition, the probe revealed high-level irregularities and impunity in the road construction project’s procurement. The project, approved by the World Bank, involves a grant of $130.8 million from the International Development Association and aims to enhance the movement of goods and people, improve access to social services, and create job opportunities in refugee hosting areas.

Financial Irregularities and Losses

The latest Auditor General’s report for the financial year 2022/2023 has exposed a daily loss of sh2.2 billion, paid as interest charges on delayed payment to project contractors. The audit report indicates that the financial statements of the UNRA and Ministry of Works and Transport have outstanding payments amounting to 804.26 billion Shillings. The report also underscores the risks associated with long outstanding payables, inadequate budget provisions, and delayed absorption of loans from development partners. It also illuminates significant losses incurred by the Uganda Railways Corporation, indicating weaknesses in operating and profitability.

By addressing these issues, the Ministry of Works and UNRA hope to improve the overall effectiveness of road construction projects and infrastructure development in Uganda. Their concerted efforts are an affirmation of their commitment to transparency, efficiency, and public accountability in the sector.