Travel & Tourism

Traffic Restrictions Announced on Munyonyo Spa Route Amid NAM and G77 Summits in Uganda

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:49 am EST
Traffic Restrictions Announced on Munyonyo Spa Route Amid NAM and G77 Summits in Uganda

In a move to secure the 19th Non Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and the G77 China Third South Summit in Uganda, Micheal Kananura, a Traffic Spokesperson, has announced a temporary restriction on the entire route to Munyonyo Spa. This precautionary measure is part of a broader traffic management plan devised to ensure smooth operation and security during the summit.

Impact on Local Traffic

The directive bans motorcycles from this particular route and reroutes vehicles that usually traverse this path to alternative access roads. The impact is expected to be significant, disrupting the regular flow of traffic in the Munyonyo Spa area. Residents and commuters are urged to anticipate changes in their usual routes and plan their travels accordingly during the summit period.

Temporary Measure

While the traffic management advisory has stirred some concerns, officials reiterate that this restriction is a temporary measure, only in effect for the duration of the summit. Normal traffic patterns will resume once the event concludes.

Security Amidst Summit

Security has been tightened in Kampala City, with comprehensive arrangements in place, including airport security, marine security, management of convoys, access controls, and counter-terror measures. The main routes for the summits will also have diversions, with traffic police regulating the flow and no motorcycles allowed on the summit route.

In the run-up to the high-profile event, Uganda Police Force has issued traffic guidelines for delegates and assured them of safety. The main venue for the summits will be the Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo, and traffic diversions will be in place at various points along the summit route.

0
Travel & Tourism Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

