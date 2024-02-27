Trace Bundy, 'Acoustic Ninja,' to Perform at KPU Langley, Supports DuncanAfrica Charity

Internationally acclaimed guitarist Trace Bundy, known to fans as the 'Acoustic Ninja,' is set to grace Kwantlen Polytechnic University's Langley campus with a performance on March 2. Bundy, who has captivated audiences worldwide with his innovative guitar techniques, aims to share his musical journey while supporting the DuncanAfrica Society, a charity focused on alleviating poverty in Africa through guitar craftsmanship. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are now available online, offering fans a unique opportunity to experience Bundy's acoustic prowess and contribute to a noble cause.

From Garage Sale Guitar to Global Stage

Trace Bundy's musical odyssey began at the tender age of 11, with a guitar he picked up at a garage sale. His passion for music blossomed during his college years, leading to performances in local coffee shops and a viral YouTube video that catapulted him into the international music scene. Bundy's repertoire, characterized by harmonics, looping, and the use of multiple capos, has taken him to 28 countries, performing alongside artists like Judy Collins and David Wilcox. Reflecting on his journey, Bundy emphasizes, "Music has been such a gift, and I never hold onto it too tightly. I want to play the best music I can. I want to write the best music I'm capable of writing."

A Concert with a Cause

The upcoming concert at KPU's Langley campus is more than just a showcase of Bundy's extraordinary talent; it's a platform to support the DuncanAfrica Society. This Lower Mainland-based charity aims to combat poverty in Africa by teaching locals to craft high-quality guitars, thereby providing them with a sustainable livelihood. Attendees of Bundy's concert will not only enjoy an evening of acoustic music but also contribute to a cause that resonates with the guitarist's philanthropic spirit.

Impact Beyond Music

Trace Bundy's commitment to using his music as a force for good reflects a growing trend among artists who leverage their platforms for philanthropy. The concert at KPU Langley represents more than just an evening of entertainment; it's a testament to the power of music to bridge cultures, inspire change, and support communities in need. As Bundy prepares to take the stage, his fans are offered a unique opportunity to revel in the beauty of acoustic music while supporting the DuncanAfrica Society's mission to alleviate poverty through the art of guitar making.

For those interested in experiencing Trace Bundy's mesmerizing guitar skills and supporting a noble cause, tickets are available at frontrowevents.ca. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the 'Acoustic Ninja' live and contribute to making a difference in the lives of many in Africa.