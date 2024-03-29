Three Ugandan Banks Transition to Tier II Credit Institutions Amid Regulatory Changes

In response to regulatory changes set forth by the Bank of Uganda, three commercial banks in Uganda are poised to transition from Tier I commercial banks to Tier II credit institutions. This strategic move follows the recent revision of minimum paid-up share capital requirements, signaling a significant shift in the country's banking landscape.

Advertisment

The Bank of Uganda, in a statement released on Wednesday, announced that ABC Capital Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, and Opportunity Bank will undergo this transition within a three-month period. This transition is necessitated by the increased minimum paid-up share capital requirement for Tier I Commercial Banks, set at UGX 120 billion by the end of 2022 and further raised to UGX 150 billion by 30th June 2024.

Michael Atingi-Ego, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda, emphasized the importance of ensuring a smooth service transition for customers during this period, highlighting the central bank's commitment to maintaining financial sector stability.

The decision to transition to Tier II credit institutions reflects a strategic shift and repositioning adopted by the respective boards of directors of the three banks. Despite the change in status, the institutions are adequately capitalized and meet the minimum capital requirements for a Tier II license, as confirmed by the Bank of Uganda.

Advertisment

Guaranty Trust Bank Uganda, which announced its intention to transition in June 2023, cited its current paid-up share capital position of UGX 41 billion as a driving factor. By operating as a Tier II Credit Institution, the bank aims to leverage its core strengths in Retail and SME Banking, according to Jubril Adeniji, Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Kenya and Head of the East African region.

ABC Capital Bank's journey dates back to 1993 when it began as a Micro Finance Institution under the name Capital Finance Corporation Limited (CFC Ltd). Through strategic investment by ABC Bank (Kenya) in 2008, the institution evolved into a commercial bank, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

Similarly, Opportunity Bank, initially established in the mid-1990s as an NGO program called Faulu Uganda, underwent a transformation to become a Tier 2 credit institution before receiving its commercial banking license in 2019. Majority-owned by Luxembourg-based fintech MyBucks Group, Opportunity Bank has positioned itself as a key player in Uganda's financial landscape.

As Uganda's banking sector adapts to regulatory changes and strategic realignment by key players, the transition of these three institutions to Tier II credit institutions underscores the dynamic nature of the industry and the resilience of banks in navigating evolving market conditions. With a focus on enhancing financial inclusion and bolstering banking services, these transitions are poised to contribute to the continued growth and stability of Uganda's financial sector.