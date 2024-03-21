Türkiye Diyanet Foundation Inaugurates New Mosque in Uganda, Strengthening Cultural Ties

In a significant move to bolster religious and cultural connections, the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation, affiliated with Türkiye’s Directorate of Religious Affairs, unveiled the Gul Mosque in Luwero district, Uganda on Wednesday. The foundation, known for its global outreach, funded the construction of this mosque, aiming to accommodate over 500 local residents in their religious practices. Turkish Ambassador to Uganda, Fatih Ak, graced the occasion as the chief guest, also distributing Ramadan aid to the community.

Foundation's Response to Local Needs

The construction of Gul Mosque, initiated late last year, was a direct response to the local Muslim community's request for a worship space. "There was no mosque in the area, and we answered the residents' call," explained Ilyas Bulut, the foundation's coordinator. Collaborating with the Zumar Foundation, this project is part of a broader initiative by Türkiye to construct mosques worldwide, reflecting the country's commitment to fostering Islamic values and solidarity.

More Than a Place of Worship

During the opening, Ambassador Fatih Ak highlighted the multifaceted role of mosques funded by Türkiye. Beyond serving as prayer spaces, these institutions are envisioned as educational and social service hubs. "Our mosques... play an important role in keeping young people away from bad habits, raising them as useful individuals for society, and ensuring women's active participation in social life," Ak stated, emphasizing the stand against religious extremism. This approach underscores Türkiye's model of Islam, which promotes moderation and community service.

Expanding Global Influence

The initiative is part of Türkiye's broader effort to extend its influence and support for Muslims globally, showcasing its leadership in the Islamic world. By funding mosque constructions through government departments, foundations, and contributions from wealthy businessmen, Türkiye not only strengthens its international image but also fosters a sense of unity and support among Muslims. The praise from the Gul Mosque's Imam for the Turkish people's generosity signifies the positive impact of such projects on local communities.

As Türkiye continues to build mosques across different regions, its commitment to religious, educational, and social welfare globally becomes increasingly evident. Through these endeavors, Türkiye not only promotes a moderate and inclusive vision of Islam but also cements its role as a pivotal player in the international arena, nurturing ties with Muslim communities worldwide. The opening of the Gul Mosque in Uganda is a testament to Türkiye’s enduring efforts to bridge cultural and religious divides, fostering a more interconnected and compassionate world.