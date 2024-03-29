Stanbic Bank Uganda Appoints Interim Chief Executive and Executive Director Amid Leadership Transitions

Stanbic Bank Uganda has announced significant changes in its executive leadership with the appointment of Samuel F Mwogeza as Interim Chief Executive and Barbara Dokoria as Interim Executive Director, effective April 1, 2024. These interim appointments come as the bank prepares for transitions in key leadership positions.

Samuel F Mwogeza, currently serving as the Executive Head of Personal and Private Banking (PPB), will step into the role of Interim Chief Executive following the conclusion of Anne Juuko's tenure at the end of this month. Juuko will transition to a new role as Global Markets Regional Head for East Africa within the organization.

Barbara Dokoria, the current Executive Head of Compliance, will assume the role of Interim Executive Director following the resignation of Emma Mugisha, who served as Executive Director and Head of Business & Commercial Banking. Mugisha's departure is to pursue opportunities outside of the Standard Bank Group.

In announcing these appointments, Damoni Kitabire, Chairman of Stanbic Bank, and the Board of Directors extended their congratulations to the incoming leaders and expressed gratitude to Anne Juuko and Emma Mugisha for their significant contributions to the bank's continued success.

"On behalf of the Board, I thank Anne and Emma for their exemplary leadership and dedication, which have played a pivotal role in driving the sustained growth of Stanbic Bank Uganda," said Kitabire.

Stanbic Bank Uganda holds a prominent position as the country's largest commercial bank, boasting significant assets, profits, and deposits as of December 2022. It serves as the cornerstone subsidiary of Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited, a franchise of the Standard Bank Group, which ranks as Africa's largest lender by assets.

As Stanbic Bank navigates these leadership transitions, the organization remains committed to upholding its reputation for excellence in banking services and maintaining its position as a key player in Uganda's financial landscape. The interim appointments of Samuel F Mwogeza and Barbara Dokoria signify a strategic approach to ensuring continuity and stability during this period of change.