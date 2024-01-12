Speke Resort Convention Centre Gears Up for Two Major International Summits

The Speke Resort Convention Centre, a grand architectural marvel seated on a sprawling 105-acre estate, is currently buzzing with activity. Teams of workers are putting the final touches on this prestigious venue, prepping it for two significant international summits—the NAM Summit Uganda 2024 (NAMSummitUg2024) and the G77 + China Summit Uganda 2024 (G77ChinaSummitUg24).

Preparations in Full Swing

As Francis Isano highlighted, workers are diligently making final adjustments, ensuring that everything is in perfect order for the high-profile conferences. From the installation of glittering, expensive lamps that illuminate the center’s main entrance to the planting of trees and the setting up of solar-powered lamps along the Kampala Entebbe Expressway, the details are meticulously addressed.

The Summits: A Global Convergence

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, which kicks off on January 15, is expected to host about 5,000 delegates from 120 countries and observers. This meeting serves as a platform for nations that do not align formally with any significant power bloc. Immediately following the NAM Summit is the G77 + China Summit, a conference of developing nations aimed at discussing and negotiating various issues, including economic development and cooperation. These summits provide Uganda with a significant opportunity to engage with a wide array of global partners, underscoring its capabilities on the international stage.

World-Class Amenities for a World-Class Event

The Speke Resort Convention Centre is equipped to cater to the requirements of these high-profile events. It boasts a main auditorium that can accommodate between 3,800 – 4,400 delegates, a multipurpose hall, 12 high-end conference and breakout meeting rooms, and a floating restaurant that accommodates over 900 people. The resort also provides 476 hotel rooms, including 54 presidential suites, ensuring that all logistical and hospitality aspects meet international standards.

The preparations at the Speke Resort Convention Centre are not merely about hosting these events. They serve as a testament to Uganda’s commitment to international cooperation and its readiness to successfully host significant global conferences, thus reinforcing its position on the global stage.