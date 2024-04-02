Speaker of Parliament Endorses Establishment of Public University in Masabaland

Anita Among, the Speaker of Parliament, has pledged her full support for the establishment of a public university in Masabaland, emphasizing the potential benefits it would bring to the region's youth. Speaking through Mbale District Woman MP Miriam Mukhaye at the Easter Monday prayer breakfast held at the Inzu Ya Masaba headquarters in Mbale city, Among underscored her commitment to collaboration with the Bamasaba cultural leadership.

Among highlighted the importance of a public university in Bugisu, stating that it would provide opportunities for many youths who have discontinued their education but aspire to attain degrees. She expressed gratitude to the Bagisu people and acknowledged the close ties between Bugisu and Teso, emphasizing the shared city and boundaries between the two regions.

In addition to pledging support for the university initiative, the Speaker requested the Inzu Ya Masaba cultural institution to organize a delegation to meet with her personally at the Parliament of Uganda. This meeting aims to address various issues crucial for the development of Masabaland and foster collaboration between the cultural leadership and government authorities. Among's endorsement signals a significant step towards advancing educational opportunities and overall development in the Masaba region.