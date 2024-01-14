Refugee-Led Reforestation: A Green Revolution in Uganda’s Nakivale Settlement

In the heart of Uganda’s Nakivale Refugee Settlement, a determined green initiative is taking root, led by an unlikely champion—Enock Twagirayesu, a Burundian refugee. With a vision to restore the area’s dwindling forest cover, Twagirayesu and his team of refugees are changing the landscape of this settlement, one tree at a time.

Refugees Turning the Tides

Twagirayesu, having witnessed the rampant deforestation in the settlement over a decade, initiated a reforestation campaign in 2016. He, along with two other refugees, started the Nakivale Green Environment Association, a body dedicated to the urgent task of reforesting the area. Despite the initial resistance from fellow refugees fearing displacement, the group’s relentless efforts have resulted in the planting of over 460,000 trees, including pine, acacia, and bamboo.

Aiding the Environment and the Community

This tireless effort to restore the environment is not just about the trees. The reforestation initiative also addresses issues like soil erosion affecting local schools and provides the community with much-needed firewood. Twagirayesu’s joy in seeing the areas they have reforested is palpable, even as he acknowledges the enormity of the task still ahead.

Aiding Hands from the Nsamizi Institute

The Nsamizi Training Institute for Social Development has played a crucial role in supporting Twagirayesu’s group. With an ambitious annual goal of planting 300,000 trees, the Institute has significantly contributed to the 3 million trees planted in recent years, countering the 13% loss of Uganda’s tree cover since 2000.

While the Nakivale Refugee Settlement, home to over 180,000 refugees from various conflict-ridden countries, grapples with challenges of accommodating new arrivals and provisioning land for building and farming, these reforestation efforts offer a glimmer of hope. Through their actions, these refugees are not just transforming the landscape but also the narrative around environmental conservation, proving that everyone, irrespective of their circumstances, can contribute to the fight against climate change.