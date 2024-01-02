en English
Transportation

Recapitalization of Uganda Railway: A Solution to Kampala’s Transportation Woes

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Recapitalization of Uganda Railway: A Solution to Kampala’s Transportation Woes

Thadeus Musoke, the chairperson of the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), has underscored the potential benefits of recapitalizing the Uganda Railway to improve transportation within the city.

His remarks come at a time when the Kampala-Malaba railway upgrade is nearing completion, presenting a viable solution to the city’s chronic traffic congestion.

Revamping the Railway System

Musoke believes that if the government concentrates its efforts on enhancing railway transport, it could significantly ease the transportation problems that have become synonymous with the city.

He points to the railway system as a crucial infrastructure element that could be leveraged to solve the city’s transportation predicaments.

Impact on Economy

Investment in the railway wouldn’t only bring respite to commuters but also stimulate economic activities. By creating a more efficient and effective transportation network, the government could facilitate smoother movement of goods and people.

This would have a direct impact on trade and commerce, contributing to the city’s, and by extension, the country’s economic growth.

Addressing Rising Transport Fare and Road Accidents

The railway development could also prove instrumental in addressing issues caused by increased transport fare due to fuel price hikes and rampant road accidents in the region. By offering a cheaper and safer alternative to road transport, the railway system could revolutionize the city’s transportation landscape.

Musoke’s statement comes as a wake-up call to the government and a compelling appeal to prioritize the railway system. Given the potential benefits and the imminent completion of the Kampala-Malaba railway upgrade, it could be the right time for the government to heed this advice and make a decisive move to improve the city’s transportation system.

Transportation Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

