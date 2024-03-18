President Museveni Launches Committee to Audit NRM Party Finances Amid Concerns

President Yoweri Museveni, alongside the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has initiated a comprehensive audit of the party's finances, responding to growing concerns over financial management and utilization.

Advertisment

Committee Formation and Objectives

Appointed during the latest CEC assembly held two weeks ago, the specialized committee is tasked with meticulous scrutiny of all funds allocated to the party. Spearheading this initiative is Singh Katongole, former National Deputy Treasurer, who is joined by Hon. Huda Oleru, Minister of State for Defence, and Gadafi Nasur, Chairman of the NRM Youth wing.

Inaugural Meeting and Agenda

Advertisment

Scheduled to convene for its inaugural meeting this week, the committee aims to address various concerns surrounding budget management and fund utilization within the party. Key figures from the NRM Secretariat will be summoned to provide clarification on these matters. Of particular focus will be an examination of the party's wage bill and assets to ensure transparency and accountability.

Concerns and Impetus for the Audit

Sources within the party express mounting concerns regarding the current administration of the NRM Secretariat, which receives significant funds annually. There is a prevailing sentiment that despite substantial allocations—approximately Shs 8.6 billion per quota, totaling about Shs 36 billion per year—the administration's performance falls short. Comparisons have been drawn with the previous leadership under Secretary General Kasule Lumumba, who operated with a fraction of the current budget, raising questions about the efficacy of current financial practices.

President Museveni's proactive approach to address financial transparency within the NRM underscores a commitment to accountability and good governance. With the audit committee set to delve into the intricacies of the party's finances, the initiative aims to restore confidence among party members and stakeholders, ensuring that funds are allocated judiciously to advance the party's objectives and uphold its integrity.