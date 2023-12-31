en English
Agriculture

President Museveni Highlights Role of Commercial Agriculture in Economic Development

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:31 pm EST
President Museveni Highlights Role of Commercial Agriculture in Economic Development

In a recent address, Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni underscored the integral role of commercial agriculture in wealth generation and job creation. Drawing attention to the untapped potential of agricultural activities, Museveni portrayed a vision for economic growth and improved livelihoods, particularly in a nation like Uganda where agriculture is a chief economic pillar.

Commercial Agriculture as a Powerhouse for Economic Development

Museveni’s emphasis on precise, calculated farming practices suggests a transformative approach to the sector. By shifting from traditional subsistence farming to commercial agriculture, the President believes that the industry can become a more sustainable and productive income source for farmers. This shift, in turn, could contribute significantly to the broader economic development of Uganda.

Modernizing Agricultural Techniques

Museveni likely also discussed the importance of modernizing agricultural techniques. The adoption of advanced farming methods and technologies can enhance productivity, reduce losses, and increase the profitability of farming activities. This modernization is necessary for transforming the agricultural sector into a fully-fledged commercial industry.

Investing in Value Addition

The President also stressed the need for investment in value addition processes in agriculture. By processing agricultural products locally, Uganda can increase the value of its products, stimulate industrial growth, and create jobs. This approach can also help to reduce post-harvest losses and ensure a more stable income for farmers.

Accessing Markets

Museveni also likely talked about the need for farmers to access markets to sell their products. By linking farmers with domestic and international markets, Uganda can maximize the benefits of commercial agriculture. Market access is crucial for farmers to reap the rewards of their labor and for the country to realize the full economic benefits of commercial agriculture.

In conclusion, Museveni’s emphasis on commercial agriculture signals a strategic shift in Uganda’s agricultural policy. If these proposed changes are implemented effectively, they hold the promise of transforming agriculture into a major driver of Uganda’s economic growth and development.

Agriculture Economy Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

