Agriculture

President Museveni Advocates Large-Scale Cattle Rearing for Economic Progress

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:34 pm EST
President Museveni Advocates Large-Scale Cattle Rearing for Economic Progress

In a recent public address, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda focused on the potential financial advantages of large-scale cattle rearing. President Museveni stressed that even though the individual value of each cow may be low, significant profits can be realized when cattle rearing is undertaken on a large scale. He contrasted this with the financial limitations of small-scale cattle rearing, like on a single acre, which he suggested would not yield a substantial income. This emphasis on scale as a crucial factor in agricultural profitability from President Museveni underscores broader themes in his economic perspectives and policies.

Addressing Unemployment and Poverty

As of 2020, the youth unemployment rate in Uganda stood at 13%, with a staggering 75% of the youth lacking the necessary skills for gainful employment. With an increasing number of young people turning away from agriculture and gravitating towards the service sector, the government has had to step in. Efforts are underway to train and motivate the youth to take up coffee farming as a means of improving their income and, in turn, boosting the country’s economy. This initiative also aims to significantly lower the 30% poverty rate in the country by providing employment opportunities to low-skilled laborers through coffee farming.

Legislative Moves and Economic Recovery

In June 2022, President Museveni unveiled 62 Bills that were to be handled and processed during the second session of the 11th Parliament. Out of the 105 plenary proceedings held by the House, 38 Bills were enacted. The Parliament also passed various tax Bills as part of the efforts to support economic recovery and enhance revenue mobilization. The Electricity Amendment Bill, which permits the supply of electricity in bulk directly to industries, was passed with the aim of spurring economic growth through industrialization.

Looking Ahead

Moving into the 2022-2023 financial year, the government resolved not to introduce new taxes. The proposed amendments in the various tax laws provide clarifications of ambiguous provisions, close loopholes in the tax laws, and simplify the tax laws to promote voluntary taxpayer compliance. As the country grapples with its economic challenges, the words of President Museveni on the profitability of large-scale cattle rearing may be a beacon of hope for many, especially those involved in the agricultural sector.

Agriculture Economy Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

