President Museveni Advocates for Maize Farming as a Path to Wealth

In a recent address, President Kaguta Museveni of Uganda spotlighted the enormous wealth potential in maize farming, citing American maize billionaires as examples. His remarks were part of a broader campaign to encourage Ugandans to view agriculture, particularly maize cultivation, as a significant path to economic prosperity. The essence of his message was the importance of strategic planning and understanding market dynamics in the agricultural sector.

Emphasizing ‘Ekibalo’

Museveni underlined the concept of ‘ekibalo,’ or proper calculation, as a cornerstone of success in maize farming. The principle of ‘ekibalo’ underscores the necessity of meticulous planning and forecasting in agriculture. It is about understanding the soil, the crop, the weather, and the market to optimize the yield and the return on investment.

Addressing Youth Unemployment

The President’s speech also bore relevance to the youth unemployment situation in Uganda, which stood at 13% in 2020. He highlighted the need for skill development among the youth and urged them to consider agriculture, especially maize farming, as a viable employment avenue. This recommendation, if heeded, could not only reduce unemployment but also boost the nation’s economy.

Agriculture as an Economic Game-changer

Museveni’s push for agriculture aligns with the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) focus on the economic development of agriculture. The FAO’s Division of Agri-food Economics (ESA) has produced numerous technical studies, policy notes, and working documents highlighting the potential of agriculture to bolster Uganda’s economy. The President’s emphasis on maize farming echoes this narrative and underscores the vital role agriculture can play in transforming Uganda’s economic landscape.