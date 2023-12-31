en English
Uganda

Pius Wakabi Advocates for Environmental Conservation in Uganda

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:37 am EST
Pius Wakabi Advocates for Environmental Conservation in Uganda

Renowned as the ‘Pearl of Africa’, Uganda is home to a rich natural environment that plays a vital role in the global ecosystem. This includes 51% of the world’s remaining population of mountain gorillas, residing in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park and Mgahinga National Park. However, a rising concern is the ongoing environmental degradation threatening the country’s forests and overall ecosystem. The urgency of environmental conservation in maintaining the country’s ecological balance is highlighted by Honorable Pius Wakabi, who emphasized the need for collective efforts to preserve Uganda’s natural heritage.

Uganda’s Rich Biodiversity

Uganda’s biodiversity is a testament to the natural wealth that the country possesses. Its diverse range of ecosystems is home to some of the world’s most magnificent animals including the African elephant, lion, leopard, cheetah, and buffalo, alongside an array of bird species. The country’s status as a biodiversity hotspot is further accentuated by its role as a host for the fourth edition of the East Africa Birding Expo, aimed at promoting birding tourism in the region.

Uganda’s Conservation Efforts

To protect this natural heritage, various initiatives are in place. A recent notable event is the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and Uganda Airlines to promote the tourism potential and Brand Destination Uganda. This partnership aims to combine efforts to highlight the country’s rich biodiversity and encourage sustainable tourism.

The Call for Collective Action

Despite these efforts, further action is needed to address the environmental challenges that the country faces. Honorable Pius Wakabi’s call for collective efforts to combat environmental destruction underscores the need for collaboration. His remarks, associated with the hashtag PANYC2023, suggest an initiative or conference focused on environmental issues in Uganda, emphasizing the urgency of this issue.

Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

