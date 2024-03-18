The incident in Parliament Calls for Government Intervention in Nakaseke Primary School Teachers' Exams Incident, where District Chairperson Ignatius Kiwanuka Koomu subjected primary school teachers to exams, has sparked concerns in Parliament, prompting calls for government intervention. Under Koomu's directive, primary seven mock exams were administered to teachers from schools that performed poorly in the 2023 Primary Leaving Exams (PLE), raising questions about the implications and fairness of such actions.

MPs Seek Clarification and Action

During a plenary sitting chaired by Speaker Anita Among, Allan Mayanja (NUP, Nakaseke Central) raised the teachers' grievances and urged clarity on the potential consequences of the exams. Mayanja questioned whether recommendations would be forwarded to the District Service Commission or the Public Service Commission for promotion or demotion, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the teachers' fate.

Parliament Questions Effectiveness and Fairness

Speaker Among expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of such measures in improving academic performance, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach to address the underlying causes of poor performance. Concerns were raised about the fairness of assessing primary one and primary seven teachers using the same standard, with implications for morale and job satisfaction among educators.

Divergent Views and Government Response

While some MPs commended Koomu's efforts to address educational challenges in Nakaseke, others emphasized the need for a nuanced understanding of the drivers of poor performance. Asuman Basalirwa (Jeema, Bugiri Municipality) highlighted the autonomy of local governments in implementing policies to improve academic outcomes, calling for public education on such provisions. Minister of State for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo expressed shock at the news and deployed an investigative team to Nakaseke district to assess the situation and present a report to Parliament.

Call for Transparency and Accountability

As the incident in Nakaseke continues to attract attention and scrutiny, Parliament underscores the importance of transparent and accountable governance in addressing educational challenges. MPs stress the need for dialogue, consultation, and evidence-based interventions to ensure the well-being and professional development of teachers while promoting academic excellence in Uganda's education system.