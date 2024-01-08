Parents’ Concerns Over New Competence-Based Curriculum: A Reality Check

As the first cohort of students enrolled in the revised Competence-Based Lower Secondary Curriculum comes to the end of their cycle this year, a wave of apprehension has emerged among a section of parents. The parents’ trepidations stem from their children’s apparent lack of the practical skills and competencies the curriculum promised to foster, raising critical questions about the curriculum’s execution, the readiness of teachers, resources, and student engagement.

Expectations versus Reality

Introduced with the promise of equipping students with practical skills relevant to the modern world, the Competence-Based Curriculum was a stark contrast to traditional curricula that emphasized theoretical knowledge. The parents’ concerns, however, indicate a significant divergence between the expected outcomes and the reality on the ground. This discrepancy is spurring a critical discourse on social media platforms, with hashtags such as #AdamNuwamanya, #NBSLiveAt9, and #NBSUpdates gaining traction.

Several factors could contribute to the observed lack of skills among students. These include potential challenges in the delivery of the curriculum, the preparedness of teachers to facilitate competency-based learning, the adequacy of resources, and the level of student engagement. Unpacking these elements is crucial to understanding the gap between the curriculum’s intended outcomes and the observed student performance.

A Broader Perspective on Competence-Based Learning

A related study offers further insights into the complexities of competency-based learning. The study explores how students’ socioeconomic status affects their mathematical competence and success expectancy in the new curriculum. It also underscores the influence of teachers’ beliefs and class composition on students’ motivation and success in mathematics. Furthermore, it highlights the need to understand the relationship between students’ socioeconomic backgrounds and mathematics teaching to bridge the gap in learning outcomes. The Finnish school system’s adaptation to cater to students with non-native language backgrounds is also addressed.