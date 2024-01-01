en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Olympia Financial Group’s Strategic Move and Greater Cincinnati’s 2024 Lineup

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Olympia Financial Group’s Strategic Move and Greater Cincinnati’s 2024 Lineup

News of significant developments and anticipatory events are making headlines as we step into 2024. Prominent among these are the strategic decisions of the Olympia Financial Group Inc., and several events and developments planned for Greater Cincinnati.

Olympia Financial’s Strategic Decision

Effective from January 1, 2024, Olympia’s Currency & Global Payments business, known as the ‘CGP Business,’ will now be managed by Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc. (‘OCGP’), a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympia. This decision is projected to enhance its capacity to access the Ontario market and continue to serve existing customers in Western Canada.

Greater Cincinnati’s 2024 Itinerary

Greater Cincinnati is abuzz with numerous events and developments scheduled for the year. The lineup includes the much-awaited return of the Blink festival, Cincinnati Music Festival, and an array of other concerts and food festivals. Baseball fans are on tenterhooks as the Cincinnati Reds declined Joey Votto’s contract option, making him a free agent after 17 seasons with the team.

Major Developments and Projects

Among the significant developments, Worldpay Inc. plans to relocate its headquarters back to the Cincinnati area, creating an estimated 500 new jobs. The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will commence work on the new $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project in early 2024. In another significant development, the Duke Energy Convention Center is set to shut down for renovations for a period of 18 months starting in late June or early July 2024.

0
Local News Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Car Accident in NSW Central Tablelands Claims Lives of Two Fathers

By Geeta Pillai

Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance

By BNN Correspondents

UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor

By Nitish Verma

Unexpected Fight Breaks Out at Sky Zone Trampoline Park

By Rafia Tasleem

Furry Staff Members: How Two Cats Charmed a Garden Centre ...
@Local News · 4 hours
Furry Staff Members: How Two Cats Charmed a Garden Centre ...
heart comment 0
ITV Channel’s New Series: A Blend of Local Significance and Broader Interests

By Salman Khan

ITV Channel's New Series: A Blend of Local Significance and Broader Interests
Fireworks Event Conducted Safely: Police Report No Injuries or Fatalities

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fireworks Event Conducted Safely: Police Report No Injuries or Fatalities
Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Opportunities for Channel Island Footballers

By Salman Khan

Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Opportunities for Channel Island Footballers
£120 Million Housing Project Gets Green Light in Jersey: A Roundup of ITV’s Evening Programming

By Salman Khan

£120 Million Housing Project Gets Green Light in Jersey: A Roundup of ITV's Evening Programming
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey's Migrant Transit Challenge and Liverpool's Transfer Strategy
2 mins
New Jersey's Migrant Transit Challenge and Liverpool's Transfer Strategy
MLBB Tier List January 2024: Strategic Insights into the Competitive Meta
3 mins
MLBB Tier List January 2024: Strategic Insights into the Competitive Meta
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Addresses State Unrest and Launches Welfare Schemes
5 mins
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Addresses State Unrest and Launches Welfare Schemes
Football in 2024: A Year of Surprises & Individual Triumphs
5 mins
Football in 2024: A Year of Surprises & Individual Triumphs
Rising Childhood Obesity, the Paradox of Hypochondria, and Societal Challenges: A Comprehensive Review of Recent Studies
6 mins
Rising Childhood Obesity, the Paradox of Hypochondria, and Societal Challenges: A Comprehensive Review of Recent Studies
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
7 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Political Controversy Ignites in Puntland over Parliamentary Selection
7 mins
Political Controversy Ignites in Puntland over Parliamentary Selection
Lourdes Leon's Bold Style and Madonna's Health Scare: A Family New Year's in St Barts
8 mins
Lourdes Leon's Bold Style and Madonna's Health Scare: A Family New Year's in St Barts
2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test
8 mins
2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
7 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
32 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
41 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
45 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
51 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app