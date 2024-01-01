Olympia Financial Group’s Strategic Move and Greater Cincinnati’s 2024 Lineup

News of significant developments and anticipatory events are making headlines as we step into 2024. Prominent among these are the strategic decisions of the Olympia Financial Group Inc., and several events and developments planned for Greater Cincinnati.

Olympia Financial’s Strategic Decision

Effective from January 1, 2024, Olympia’s Currency & Global Payments business, known as the ‘CGP Business,’ will now be managed by Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc. (‘OCGP’), a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympia. This decision is projected to enhance its capacity to access the Ontario market and continue to serve existing customers in Western Canada.

Greater Cincinnati’s 2024 Itinerary

Greater Cincinnati is abuzz with numerous events and developments scheduled for the year. The lineup includes the much-awaited return of the Blink festival, Cincinnati Music Festival, and an array of other concerts and food festivals. Baseball fans are on tenterhooks as the Cincinnati Reds declined Joey Votto’s contract option, making him a free agent after 17 seasons with the team.

Major Developments and Projects

Among the significant developments, Worldpay Inc. plans to relocate its headquarters back to the Cincinnati area, creating an estimated 500 new jobs. The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will commence work on the new $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project in early 2024. In another significant development, the Duke Energy Convention Center is set to shut down for renovations for a period of 18 months starting in late June or early July 2024.