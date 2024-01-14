en English
Uganda

NTVDanceParty to End its Run: A Farewell to Uganda’s Beloved Show

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
NTVDanceParty to End its Run: A Farewell to Uganda’s Beloved Show

In the pulsating heart of Uganda, Saturday nights have been synonymous with one thing: NTVDanceParty. The television event, a vibrant spectacle of music, dance, and entertainment, has been a staple of Uganda’s weekend scene for nearly four years. Now, it prepares to take its final bow. The team behind this beloved show, which has catalyzed countless living room dance-offs and Saturday soirees, has announced its impending conclusion.

NTVDanceParty: The Final Broadcast

The upcoming final broadcast of NTVDanceParty is set to be an event of significant proportions. The team has invited viewers to tune in one last time, to bid adieu to the show that has, for years, brought the party atmosphere right into their homes. The close of this chapter in Ugandan television is likely to be a moment of nostalgia for its regular audience, who have been unwavering in their support over the years.

A Farewell Wrapped in Gratitude

Expressing profound gratitude, the team behind NTVDanceParty acknowledged the audience’s role in the show’s success. Their statement read, ‘We invite you, our loyal viewers, to celebrate with us during the last airing of the show. Your support has been the lifeblood of NTVDanceParty, and for that, we are forever grateful.’

Uganda Triumphs in Netball

In other news, Uganda emerged victorious in a fierce netball contest against Wales Feathers, claiming the three-match series 2-1. Despite Wales’ noticeable improvement in the second match, Uganda’s tenacity saw them triumph in the deciding game’s final quarter. The physicality of the third Test was on par with the first, demonstrating the Ugandan team’s unwavering grit and determination. Following their recent fifth-place finish in the World Cup, the Ugandan squad is now preparing to face heavyweights Australia, England, and New Zealand in the upcoming Nations Cup.

Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

