International Relations

nextmediaug CEO Kin Kariisa Checks Speke Resort Preparations for NAM Summit Uganda 2024

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:28 am EST
nextmediaug CEO Kin Kariisa Checks Speke Resort Preparations for NAM Summit Uganda 2024

With the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit Uganda 2024 on the horizon, the Group CEO of nextmediaug, Kin Kariisa, recently visited the Speke Resort Convention Centre for a dry run. This meticulous inspection is part of the preparatory phase to ensure high standards and special requirements for the international event.

The Importance of the NAM Summit

The NAM Summit is a significant assembly, unifying heads of state and government officials from member countries. These nations are not affiliated with or against any of the major power blocs. The forthcoming Summit in Uganda, scheduled to start next week, is anticipated to draw a vast number of delegates and global media attention.

Preparations Underway

In the run-up to the NAM Summit, several key individuals, including Mr. Kariisa, have been conducting final checks to ensure smooth proceedings. The article delves into the details of the preparations, including venue readiness, expected delegates, governmental and private entities’ involvement, and timelines for venue completion.

Infrastructure Readiness

In related developments, Lucy Nakyobe, the chairperson of the National Organization Committee (NOC) for the NAM and G77+ China summit 2024, inspected the newly refurbished Entebbe International Airport. This inspection was to confirm its preparedness for the upcoming two summits. The refurbished terminal building was constructed by the UPDF Engineers Brigade, while the newly built 10,000-square-meter cargo center was commissioned last April. Construction of a new terminal building, spanning an area of 20,000 square meters, is halfway complete.

The NAM Summit presents Uganda with a unique opportunity. As hosts, they will assume the chairmanship of NAM for three years and of G77 and China for one year, promising a much-needed boost to the local economy.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

