nextmediaug CEO Kin Kariisa Checks Speke Resort Preparations for NAM Summit Uganda 2024

With the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit Uganda 2024 on the horizon, the Group CEO of nextmediaug, Kin Kariisa, recently visited the Speke Resort Convention Centre for a dry run. This meticulous inspection is part of the preparatory phase to ensure high standards and special requirements for the international event.

The Importance of the NAM Summit

The NAM Summit is a significant assembly, unifying heads of state and government officials from member countries. These nations are not affiliated with or against any of the major power blocs. The forthcoming Summit in Uganda, scheduled to start next week, is anticipated to draw a vast number of delegates and global media attention.

Preparations Underway

In the run-up to the NAM Summit, several key individuals, including Mr. Kariisa, have been conducting final checks to ensure smooth proceedings. The article delves into the details of the preparations, including venue readiness, expected delegates, governmental and private entities’ involvement, and timelines for venue completion.

Infrastructure Readiness

In related developments, Lucy Nakyobe, the chairperson of the National Organization Committee (NOC) for the NAM and G77+ China summit 2024, inspected the newly refurbished Entebbe International Airport. This inspection was to confirm its preparedness for the upcoming two summits. The refurbished terminal building was constructed by the UPDF Engineers Brigade, while the newly built 10,000-square-meter cargo center was commissioned last April. Construction of a new terminal building, spanning an area of 20,000 square meters, is halfway complete.

The NAM Summit presents Uganda with a unique opportunity. As hosts, they will assume the chairmanship of NAM for three years and of G77 and China for one year, promising a much-needed boost to the local economy.