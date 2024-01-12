en English
International Relations

NextBigTalk Discusses Uganda’s Preparations for NAM Summit 2024

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:16 am EST
NextBigTalk Discusses Uganda's Preparations for NAM Summit 2024

In a recent episode of ‘NextBigTalk’ on NextRadioUg, KisirinyaFranc delved into the forthcoming plans for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit to be held in Uganda in 2024. The Summit, a significant event that unites countries unaffiliated with any major power bloc, is viewed as a momentous occasion for Uganda and the wider region.

Summit Preparations in Full Swing

The Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo is in the final stages of preparation to host the NAM summit. The event is set to welcome delegates from 120 countries and observers, with Uganda anticipating about 5,000 attendees. The main auditorium has a capacity to accommodate between 3,800 to 4,400 delegates. The resort is well-equipped with 476 hotel rooms, inclusive of 54 presidential suites.

Government Collaboration and Investments

The Government of Uganda is implementing the project in collaboration with the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC), each contributing 50% towards the project. This joint venture underscores the importance placed on the summit by the national government and its commitment to ensuring a successful event.

Economic Boost and International Exposure

Aside from the diplomatic significance, the summit is expected to provide an economic boost through increased tourism and heightened international exposure. The preparations, which include bolstering the country’s infrastructure, security, and hospitality services, are anticipated to have long-term benefits for Uganda.

During the discussion, KisirinyaFranc hinted at the potential involvement of a corporation, referred to as ‘2024 X Corp.’ in the summit. However, specifics about the corporation’s role were not detailed, leaving room for further speculation and anticipation.

International Relations Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

