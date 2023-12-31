en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Security

New Year’s 2024 Celebrations: Enhanced Security Measures Promised

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:41 am EST
New Year’s 2024 Celebrations: Enhanced Security Measures Promised

Security is the watchword as preparations for the New Year’s 2024 celebrations soar to fever pitch. Event organizer Baalam Barugahara has assured the public of significantly enhanced security measures, aiming to assuage apprehensions about safety during the festivities. This assurance comes in the wake of growing public demand for secure environments to commemorate significant occasions. The upgraded security protocols are part of concerted efforts to ensure the New Year’s events are both enjoyable and disruption-free.

Coordinated Security Efforts

In New York City’s Times Square, security measures are being amplified ahead of New Year’s Eve, with several agencies collaborating to safeguard the millions of anticipated visitors. Governor Kathy Hochul is spearheading these efforts. Anticipating an uptick in public participation in religious ceremonies, musical events, and carnivals among others, police have rolled out special security and traffic measures. The Acting Inspector General of Police has directed senior police officers and police OICs to devise a comprehensive security program to ensure participant safety.

Global Vigilance

Across the globe, countries are bolstering security measures for the 2024 New Year’s celebrations amid escalating terror threats. Germany has prohibited sightseeing visits to Cologne’s iconic cathedral, implementing stringent measures to protect it during the celebrations. France is set to deploy 90,000 police officers, including 6,000 in Paris alone, citing a ‘very high’ terrorist threat. Austria has ramped up security around churches and Christmas markets in Vienna, while the FBI and New York City Police Department are preparing for security operations in Times Square for the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Modern Tech for Enhanced Safety

The Internet of Things (IoT) is playing a pivotal role in transforming New Year’s celebrations by enhancing safety measures, managing crowd flow, and revolutionizing attendee navigation and interaction. It also boosts guest comfort at hotels and resorts, contributes to public safety through smart city initiatives, and promotes environmentally friendly celebrations. The NYPD is out in full force, patrolling the streets and the subway system. The FBI has stated that there are no credible threats to New York City, but authorities are prepared for the large crowd. Items like folding chairs, large bags, backpacks, and coolers are prohibited in Times Square for the event.

0
Security Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High-Volume Gunfire Incident Triggers Massive Law Enforcement Response at MGM Signature Towers

By Rizwan Shah

Turkish UAV Strike Targets YPG/PKK in Eastern Syria Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Rizwan Shah

New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution

By Salman Khan

Weaponized Drone Intercepted Near US Military Base in Iraq

By Momen Zellmi

Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity ...
@Security · 6 hours
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity ...
heart comment 0
Cape Town Rocked by Weekend Surge in Violence: A Glimpse into the Gang Violence Issue

By Israel Ojoko

Cape Town Rocked by Weekend Surge in Violence: A Glimpse into the Gang Violence Issue
Afghanistan’s Balkh Province: 13 Detained Amid Ongoing Efforts to Uphold Law and Order

By Saboor Bayat

Afghanistan's Balkh Province: 13 Detained Amid Ongoing Efforts to Uphold Law and Order
President Museveni Addresses Uganda’s Terrorism Threat: Commitment to National Security

By Israel Ojoko

President Museveni Addresses Uganda's Terrorism Threat: Commitment to National Security
Uganda’s President Museveni Calls for Enhanced Security Measures Amidst Counter-Insurgency Efforts

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's President Museveni Calls for Enhanced Security Measures Amidst Counter-Insurgency Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
Dame Joan Collins Overcomes Severe Back Injury: A Testament to Adaptability and Resilience
6 mins
Dame Joan Collins Overcomes Severe Back Injury: A Testament to Adaptability and Resilience
Rising Star Ben Sears: A New Force in the New Zealand Cricket Team
7 mins
Rising Star Ben Sears: A New Force in the New Zealand Cricket Team
'Chewing The Facts': A Fresh Perspective on Obesity and BMI
7 mins
'Chewing The Facts': A Fresh Perspective on Obesity and BMI
Voices of Nigeria's Entertainment Industry: A Reflection on 2023 and Hopes for 2024
18 mins
Voices of Nigeria's Entertainment Industry: A Reflection on 2023 and Hopes for 2024
APC Chairman's New Year Message: Unite for 2024's Remarkable Year
22 mins
APC Chairman's New Year Message: Unite for 2024's Remarkable Year
Tottenham Hotspur Closes in on Arsenal with a New Year's Eve Victory
23 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Closes in on Arsenal with a New Year's Eve Victory
Nigerian National Assembly Approves Significant Budget Increase for 2024
23 mins
Nigerian National Assembly Approves Significant Budget Increase for 2024
2023 in Review: A Year of High-Profile Stories in Nigeria's News Landscape
24 mins
2023 in Review: A Year of High-Profile Stories in Nigeria's News Landscape
Governor Bago Extends Condolences and Discusses Key Initiatives in Lagos Visit
26 mins
Governor Bago Extends Condolences and Discusses Key Initiatives in Lagos Visit
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
5 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
5 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
6 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
6 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
8 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
8 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
8 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app