Nearly 900 Children Rescued from Streets and Begin Rehabilitation in Uganda

A new dawn broke for 895 children as they stepped into the welcoming grounds of the Masulita Children’s Village in Wakiso district on a sun-dappled Friday evening. Rescued from the grimy clutches of Kampala’s streets in a sweeping operation by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the police, this marked the commencement of their journey from exploited street children to hopeful individuals.

Operation for Liberation

The rescue operation, executed on the preceding Thursday night, had a dual purpose: liberating these children from the harrowing cycle of exploitation and initiating their healing. Alongside the rescue, 47 adults found themselves on the other side of the law, slapped with child trafficking charges. The rescued children, largely from the Karamoja region, bore the telltale signs of abuse and trafficking.

Rehabilitation and Healing

At Masulita Children’s Village, health workers and probation officers are diligently working to screen the children and delve into their histories. The ambiance of the village hums with hope and recovery. Play therapy sessions, communal meals, and the simple joy of being children are steadily chipping away at their traumatic past. Sheila Birungi, a KCCA director, stressed the rescue’s compliance with The Kampala Child Protection Ordinance 2022, which strongly condemns child begging and profiteering from it, prescribing harsh penalties for violators.

A Haven of Hope

The children’s path to rehabilitation will take place within the nurturing confines of the Masulita Children’s Village, with some later moving to Koblin in Napak district before being reunited with their families. The village’s holistic approach to rehabilitation marries spiritual mentoring, games, vocational training, and practical projects such as farming. This strategy aims at instilling a sense of responsibility and self-sufficiency in these young souls. The Uganda Women’s Effort to Save Orphans (UWESO) and community patrons like Tororo Cement have come onboard to bolster these efforts. Thus, the Masulita Children’s Village stands as a beacon of transformation and dignity, promising a brighter future for these children.