National Unity Platform Recalls Mathias Mpuuga from Parliamentary Commission Amid Corruption Allegations

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has taken decisive action in response to corruption allegations, recalling Mathias Mpuuga from his position in the Parliamentary Commission. Acting president of NUP, Lina Zedriga, announced this significant change in representation, citing Mpuuga's failure to address concerns regarding the controversial allocation of funds.

Allegations of Corruption

Mpuuga faced scrutiny over the allocation of Shs500 million to ruling party commissioners in Parliament, prompting NUP leadership to demand satisfactory explanations. However, Mpuuga's inability to provide a convincing response led to his recall from the Parliamentary Commission.

New Appointment: Francis Zaake

In Mpuuga's place, Francis Zaake, the Member of Parliament for Mityana Municipality, has been appointed to the position. Zaake, known for his independent stance, previously served as a commissioner before being removed and subsequently reinstated by the court. However, the decision to reinstate Zaake is currently under appeal by the Auditor General.

Party Decision and Ultimatum

The decision to recall Mpuuga followed a 10-day ultimatum issued by NUP leadership, demanding justification for his actions as a commissioner. The party's National Executive Committee convened on March 4, 2024, where the decision to recall Mpuuga and appoint Zaake was finalized.

Ongoing Scrutiny and Appeal

Despite the leadership change, scrutiny over the controversial allocation of funds persists, highlighting the importance of transparency and accountability in governance. The decision to appeal the reinstatement of Zaake further underscores the complexity of the situation and the need for thorough investigation.

Upholding Integrity and Accountability

NUP's decision reflects its commitment to upholding integrity and accountability within its ranks. By holding members accountable for their actions and appointing individuals with a reputation for independence, the party aims to restore trust and credibility in its leadership.