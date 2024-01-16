NAM Summit: Uganda Showcases Investment Opportunities

The second day of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, NAMSummitUg2024, held in Uganda, unfolded with the host country unfurling a wide range of investment opportunities. This strategic move, aimed at luring both international and domestic investors, serves as a testament to the Summit's role as a catalyst for economic growth and development, by spotlighting potential sectors for investment in the country.

Promoting Economic Activity and Sustainable Development

These investment avenues span across multiple industries, forming a part of Uganda's initiative to boost economic activity, generate employment, and foster sustainable development. By showcasing these prospects, Uganda is actively striving to enhance its investment climate and stimulate the inflow of capital, a factor quintessential for its progress.

NAM Summit: A Platform for Dialogue and Partnerships

The NAM Summit serves as a crucial event that facilitates not only dialogue on political and social issues among member nations but also provides a platform for economic collaborations and partnerships. The government is hopeful of securing investment deals worth Shs3.7 trillion by the end of the summit, thus reflecting the global confidence in Uganda's ability to host premier events.

Uganda's Investment Landscape

With an aim to attract investments worth at least 1 billion USD, the Ugandan government is targeting sectors such as energy, ICT, commercial agriculture, trade, infrastructure, mining, industrialization, tourism, and oil and gas. Regarded as the 3rd most rewarding country to invest in Africa, Uganda boasts of high security for person and property, a liberal economic regime, and access to diverse markets. The country's public investments, particularly in the energy and roads sectors, underscore its commitment to future growth.

Emphasis on Trade and Investment

The East African Trade and Investment Forum, being held concurrently with the NAM Summit, aims to create opportunities in trade, tourism, investment, and technology transfer. Over 100 investors from NAM member states have shown interest in investing in the country, and the government is presenting them with bankable projects. The forum is also drawing attention to Qatar's investment activities through the Qatar Investment Authority, thereby highlighting the keen interest of Qatari businessmen and investors in exploring opportunities in Uganda.