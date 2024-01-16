NAM Summit 2024: A Catalyst for Uganda's Tourism and Economy

Uganda is set to host the forthcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in 2024, attracting participation from 120 countries. The Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, a significant figure in Ugandan politics, underscored the potential benefits the summit could bring to the nation, particularly in the tourism sector.

Prospective Benefits of the Summit

According to Nabbanja, the summit could act as a catalyst for increased tourism. The suggestion is that delegates, having experienced Uganda's attractions firsthand, might consider returning for leisure or exploring investment opportunities. This potential influx of visitors could result in a positive economic impact, with the creation of job opportunities being a prime example.

International events like the NAM Summit often stimulate local economies through direct spending on accommodations, dining, and other services. They can also catalyze long-term investments and business relations that develop as a result of interactions at the summit.

A Platform for Addressing Global Challenges

The summit provides a platform for NAM member states to exchange views on international and regional issues. This year, the theme of the summit is 'Deepening Cooperation For Shared Global Affluence,' guided by the Bandung Principles. Uganda aims to use the summit to promote South-South cooperation and solidarity among member states.

Current topics of interest include the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UN reform, climate change, terrorism, the situation in the Middle East, nuclear non-proliferation, and the promotion of South-South cooperation. The Palestinian ambassador to the UN has called on the NAM in Uganda to pressure Israel to implement a cease-fire in Gaza.

A Gathering of Nations

The NAM Summit, founded in 1961 at the height of the Cold War, is now a gathering of 120 Member States. Delegates from these nations will discuss and strategize on various critical global issues. The Philippines, for example, has expressed its full support for Uganda’s NAM Chairmanship for 2024-2027 and looks forward to enhancing bilateral relations with African counterparts and other NAM countries.

With Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni taking over as president, at least 30 members of the movement are expected to attend a meeting of heads of states at the end of the weeklong deliberations.

In conclusion, the upcoming NAM Summit in Uganda in 2024 is not just an international gathering of nations. It is an opportunity for Uganda to showcase itself to the world, potentially stimulating its economy and strengthening its tourism sector in the process.