Nakaloke Centre Mosque Construction: A Testament to Unity and Generosity

In the Ugandan city of Mbale, 2023 marked a significant milestone for the Nakaloke Centre Mosque construction. A fundraising marathon, held in collaboration with CharitySalam and SalamTvUG, culminated in an extraordinary accomplishment with over 470 million Ugandan Shillings mobilized. This achievement, a reflection of the unity of the community and their collective generosity, has left the phrase ‘Al-hamudullilah’ echoing across the city as a symbol of gratitude and praise.

Presidential Support and Communal Effort

President Yoweri Museveni, known for his supportive stance towards community projects, pledged his backing for the construction of the Nakaloke Centre Mosque. His pledge was announced by Dr. Nakimuli Mariam, simultaneously revealing the President’s donation of startup capital items to various groups and youths in Mbale. These donations are part of an empowerment drive initiated by Hajjat Namyalo that has been active throughout 2023, equipping hundreds of people with the necessary tools and resources to uplift their families and communities.

Office of the National Chairman’s Contribution

The Office of the National Chairman (ONC) also expressed its support for the mosque’s construction. At the fundraising event, the ONC announced a considerable contribution worth millions, further boosting the campaign’s momentum. The ONC office admin, Dr. Nakimuli Mariam, reiterated President Museveni’s commitment to support youths, women, and other groups with empowerment tools to aid in starting businesses and eradicating poverty.

A Successful Empowerment Drive

The empowerment initiative has already had a significant impact, with hundreds across the country fully equipped economically. Beneficiaries are already generating income using the tools donated to them. The successful fundraising effort for the Nakaloke Centre Mosque construction is not just a testament to the community’s commitment but also highlights the positive impact of collaborative charity initiatives in uplifting communities and fostering unity.