en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Uganda

Nakaloke Centre Mosque Construction: A Testament to Unity and Generosity

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:14 pm EST
Nakaloke Centre Mosque Construction: A Testament to Unity and Generosity

In the Ugandan city of Mbale, 2023 marked a significant milestone for the Nakaloke Centre Mosque construction. A fundraising marathon, held in collaboration with CharitySalam and SalamTvUG, culminated in an extraordinary accomplishment with over 470 million Ugandan Shillings mobilized. This achievement, a reflection of the unity of the community and their collective generosity, has left the phrase ‘Al-hamudullilah’ echoing across the city as a symbol of gratitude and praise.

Presidential Support and Communal Effort

President Yoweri Museveni, known for his supportive stance towards community projects, pledged his backing for the construction of the Nakaloke Centre Mosque. His pledge was announced by Dr. Nakimuli Mariam, simultaneously revealing the President’s donation of startup capital items to various groups and youths in Mbale. These donations are part of an empowerment drive initiated by Hajjat Namyalo that has been active throughout 2023, equipping hundreds of people with the necessary tools and resources to uplift their families and communities.

Office of the National Chairman’s Contribution

The Office of the National Chairman (ONC) also expressed its support for the mosque’s construction. At the fundraising event, the ONC announced a considerable contribution worth millions, further boosting the campaign’s momentum. The ONC office admin, Dr. Nakimuli Mariam, reiterated President Museveni’s commitment to support youths, women, and other groups with empowerment tools to aid in starting businesses and eradicating poverty.

A Successful Empowerment Drive

The empowerment initiative has already had a significant impact, with hundreds across the country fully equipped economically. Beneficiaries are already generating income using the tools donated to them. The successful fundraising effort for the Nakaloke Centre Mosque construction is not just a testament to the community’s commitment but also highlights the positive impact of collaborative charity initiatives in uplifting communities and fostering unity.

0
Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Call for Strategic Investments in Urban Planning to Address Kampala's Housing Demand

By Israel Ojoko

KSheebah1 Crowned 2023 Uncut Artiste of the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Meseach Semakula's Concert Crowned 2023's Sold-Out Concert of the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Diana Nabatanzi Clinches 2023 Uncut Standout Presenter of the Year

By Israel Ojoko

Ugandan Football Mourns: Former Uganda Cranes Winger Ibrahim Buwembo P ...
@Obituary · 3 hours
Ugandan Football Mourns: Former Uganda Cranes Winger Ibrahim Buwembo P ...
heart comment 0
Mbale Fundraising Marathon Raises Over 470 Million UGX for Mosque Construction

By Israel Ojoko

Mbale Fundraising Marathon Raises Over 470 Million UGX for Mosque Construction
Uganda to Boost Science and Technology Education with UGX 3.5 Billion Complex

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda to Boost Science and Technology Education with UGX 3.5 Billion Complex
Lydiah Jazmine: A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Modernity

By Israel Ojoko

Lydiah Jazmine: A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Modernity
Uganda in Focus: Infrastructure, Security, and Politics in 2023

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda in Focus: Infrastructure, Security, and Politics in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
8 mins
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
8 mins
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
9 mins
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions
10 mins
Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions
Manchester United Falters in 2-1 Defeat to Nottingham Forest
12 mins
Manchester United Falters in 2-1 Defeat to Nottingham Forest
Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
13 mins
Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
'Poppy Power': How an NHS Physiotherapy Dog is Transforming Child Care
15 mins
'Poppy Power': How an NHS Physiotherapy Dog is Transforming Child Care
United Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory, Paving the Way for an Exciting Tennis Season
16 mins
United Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory, Paving the Way for an Exciting Tennis Season
Significant Reshuffling in the Indian Judiciary: New Chief Justices Recommended
16 mins
Significant Reshuffling in the Indian Judiciary: New Chief Justices Recommended
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
2 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
7 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
8 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
9 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
10 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app